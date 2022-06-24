ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Man arrested in connection with Mizzou hazing incident after a court hearing

By Joushua Blount
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One of the men charged in the University of Missouri hazing incident was arrested and left the courtroom in handcuffs after his Friday afternoon hearing.

Thomas Schultz is one of two people charged in the October 2021 incident that left Danny Santulli unable to walk, see, or communicate.

A lawyer for Shultz has filed motions on his behalf, including a request to lower his bond. Another motion requests that the Boone County Prosecutor's Office release certain information about the case over the next 10 days. Shultz has a $50,000 bond. Shultz's bond will be passed on to Monday with Judge Jeff Harris.

Shultz is accused of giving Santulli alcohol during a pledge event at the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) house. ABC News obtained a video from inside that house that appears to show people trying to help Santulli.

Fraternity members later took Santulli to the hospital, where it was discovered he would need lifelong care due to alcohol poisoning. University of Missouri System President Mun Choi addressed the incident on Thursday.

"Drinking has become a problem at college campuses, so we're not unique in that space but we have to do, all of us, a better job training, education, and also understanding that we're going to hold individuals accountable," said Choi.

Last Friday, a Boone County grand jury indicted Shultz and Delanty on hazing charges. A third person, Alec Wetzler, is also charged in the incident with providing alcohol to a minor.

A court hearing is scheduled for Wetzler in August. At last check, there are no hearings scheduled for Delanty.

BOONE COUNTY, MO
