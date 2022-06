The Americus City Council and Mayor met for their regular meeting on Thursday June 23, 2022. Several members of the Smarr Smith Foundation (SSF) were present. Likewise, other citizens were there on behalf of the SSF. Some citizens were there for their own personal reasons. As a public comment, Blake Dukes addressed the governing body. He did so representing the Smarr Smith Foundation as a founding and current board member as well as the 2020 president.

