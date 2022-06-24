ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Oregon town faces prospect of Idaho residents crossing border for abortion

By Christina Giardinelli, KATU Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Following the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, abortion rights groups said they expect to see an increase in patients traveling across state lines to seek the practice in Oregon and Washington. The prospect of that was...

What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Oregon and Washington

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
