Maricopa, AZ

Police: Charges filed for fleeing officers in stolen vehicle

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 3 days ago
A man and woman were arrested and charged Sunday evening after they fled from officers in a stolen vehicle near Walmart, police said.

According to a probable cause statement, the duo hit another car, causing $3,000 in damage before Maricopa Police were able to stop them as they crashed onto the nearby railroad tracks.

The female driver during the incident, Casey E. Creekmore, 27, faces charges of unlawful flight, theft of means of transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia, excessive speed, criminal damage to property, accidents involving damage to a vehicle (failure to remain at the scene,) and an active no-bail warrant in connection with charges of smuggling aliens, police said.

The male passenger, Louis N. Creekmore, 30, faces charges for theft of means of transportation, his pre-adjudication warrant, and his active no bail warrant in connection with charges of smuggling aliens, police said.

At 7:02 p.m., an officer located a stolen vehicle at Walmart, located at 41650 W. Maricopa Casa-Grande Highway.

A Maricopa Police officer attempted to contact the driver, Casey Creekmore, who allegedly fled from the officer, hitting another vehicle on her way out of the parking lot.

The officer reported that he estimated the stolen vehicle to be driving at a speed of at least 70 miles per hour in an area with a speed limit of 35, police said.

Officers followed the vehicle until it crashed on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, where they contacted the driver and passenger of the vehicle, police said.

Upon searching Casey Creekmore’s purse, officers found “a red straw with white powdery residue” located inside the purse, police said.

According to the probable cause statement, Casey Creekmore told police that she saw, “officers box her vehicle in with lights activated and guns drawn.”

A records check of both the driver and passenger showed up with an active no-bail warrant for smuggling aliens, and the United States Marshals advised Maricopa Police that they would extradite, police said.

Louis Creekmore came back with a warrant for pre-adjudication.

Casey Creekmore was transported to Pinal County Jail, police said.

Louis Creekmore was booked into Pinal County Jail, where he remained as of Friday morning, according to an online database.

