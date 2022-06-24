ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

smART Kinston City Project Foundation promotes growing ‘creative economy’

By Courtney Cortright
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovpE3_0gLFfIqC00

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The smART Kinston City Project Foundation is a nonprofit that’s looking to grow Kinston’s “creative economy.”

“smART Kinston is a smart initiative which is available in any city if someone is like Stephen Hill. He is our founder and a great supporter of the program,” said Raney Rogers, the executive director.

The nonprofit is dedicated to bringing artists from all over to Kinston to practice their craft, work, teach and share their art and more.

“Artists need support. That’s very important,” Rogers said. “If you come together as a community of artists, then you have a support system that’s built-in that you can trade ideas with. [You can also] trade disappointments with and come together and create a greater awareness of the arts in general which is what everyone needs.”

One of the reasons artist Gail Kelly moved to Kinston from the West Coast to the East Coast was for the smART Kinston City Project Foundation. She explained how she “heard about Kinston, which had a program that was helping artists help the city, and I said that’s a good thing I want to be part of that. So, we moved here.”

Jamil Burton has been an artist for quite some time now.

“It’s my passion. It’s my lifeline. If I need it, I’m sure everyone else does too,” Burton said

Burton said smART Kinston City Project Foundation has made a difference in his life.

“It’s an opportunity to do something in the community,” Burton said. “I feel like every community across the country needs art. It’s essential. It’s not a luxury. It is more so an essential thing. It brings the community together.”

The nonprofit helps artists also build meaningful relationships.

“Art is what keeps us human. It’s what allows us to be individuals and express our individuality,” Kelly said.

If you want to check out the artists’ work the smART Gallery is located at 210 North Queen Street in Kinston. It is open Thursday through Saturday from 1-5 pm. Here is a link to the artists’ profiles.

“We do rely on grants from corporations and individuals, in any amount,” Rogers said. “We welcome it. We think it is for a very good purpose.

“We integrate with the schools and the arts council and there are other art galleries here, too that we are working with so we can create gallery crawls and bring more of a focus to the arts here.”

If you’re interested, an Artist Talk is coming on July 30 by Maner Nobles. For more information, including how to get involved, head to https://www.smartkinston.com/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Remote work changing American geography: inside rise of ‘Zoom towns’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The expansion of remote work has redefined the American workday while untethering home addresses from office locations. Thousands are now asking: If you no longer needed to live where you work, where would you live? Twingate examined studies and news reports to explore the factors leading to migration to remote-friendly areas outside of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Enhancements coming to Williamston’s Gaylord Perry Park

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Gaylord Perry Park will be seeing some brand new changes coming its way in the next week. The park, which has been part of the Williamston Community for 40 years, will be getting a picnic pavilion, restrooms, a new playground and skate park, an adult fitness area and adding renovations to […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Local re-entry program on horizon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summit was held in the City of Jacksonville Monday morning about the possibility of developing a re-entry program in the community.  Community leaders gathered at the Sandy Run Baptist Church with a goal to make Onslow County a better place for everyone by giving people second chances.   “When I […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Recap of New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting — May 24, 2022

The May 24, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kinston, NC
Society
City
Kinston, NC
Kinston, NC
Sports
WNCT

Craven County sees increase in foster care cases

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County group, EasterSeals UCP in New Bern, is taking a look at the increasing number of foster care cases in that area. “There’s has definitely been a jump, and honestly I think it had to do with when the schools started opening back up again, and the reason […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Home ownership is a desire for many people, but as the housing market continues to climb and inflation hurts the wallets of first time buyers, some people never get the chance. For one Eastern Carolina woman that is not the case anymore. With the average price of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Tim Harris Endorses Toussaint Summers for Mayor

Throughout the spring of this year I had the unique opportunity to be on the campaign trail with both Mr. Toussaint Summers and Mr. Jeffrey Odham as we three appealed to you, the voters, in our bids to be the next mayor of New Bern. I knew these men by reputation only going into this campaign – but I have come out with a fuller and deeper sense of who each of these men are, I think, than most can ever hope to know about a candidate as we head into the ballot box on July 26th.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

North Carolina History Theater to host a murder mystery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina History Theater is offering its second comic murder mystery, “Who Killed Mr. O’Blatherskite?” for the dates during August It’s a chance to have a night of entertainment at clubs, organizations, country clubs or theaters and will bring the show to your location. Mr. O’Blatherskite – the corrupt president […]
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gail Kelly
WITN

Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers. Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

City Council approves Uptown Greenville parking plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville officials are moving forward with a new parking plan. The proposal passed with a 4-1 vote in Monday’s City Council meeting. “Now that COVID is over, we’re starting to see some more development taking place, when we want to make sure that there’s equal and fairness for everybody in our […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Fire/Rescue holds hiring event to help fill positions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — During a nationwide staffing shortage, Greenville Fire/Rescue is looking to welcome new members of the community to help fill various positions. The department held a hiring event Saturday morning. The event allowed people who are interested to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be a firefighter in Greenville. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Art Gallery#Arts Council#Art Galleries#Charity
WITN

Greenville city council to discuss multiple issues including parking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville city council is set to meet Monday night to discuss multiple issues including Uptown parking. The council will hold public hearings on an agreement with Taft corporate office relating to a lot on Dickenson Avenue. The building currently houses A Time for Science and The Art Lab. Under the agreement, both would move to the renovated cupola building.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Inflation, shortages affecting ENC firework sales

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the Fourth of July approaching, firework stands are popping up across the country. But with inflation and shortages affecting everyone, firework companies are also seeing its effects. Representatives for TNT and Phantom Fireworks locations in Jacksonville said that they’ve been hit hard by the current state of the economy but […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three sites fail latest Sound Rivers Swim Guide

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Tar-Pamlico gets the clean-water go-ahead this week, while three sites on the Lower Neuse failed the Swim Guide test this week: Black Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek, Slocum Creek in Havelock and Lawson Creek Park. “We’re in the middle of a drought, but the New Bern area did see […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 25, 26 & 27

Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Dorothy Andrews, New Bern. Dorothy Andrews, 91, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

It’s National HIV Testing Day, where you can get tested

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday is recognized as National HIV Testing Day to raise awareness about the importance of testing and getting an early diagnosis. Many testing sites and events were shut down due to COVID, and now health centers are working to get testing up in their community. The Beaufort County Health Department hosted […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

7 tire tips to keep your vehicle safe this summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite record-high gas prices, summer vacations and road trips are happening all across the country. To help keep drivers safe this summer season, the U.S. Tire Manufacturer’s Association is kicking off its yearly awareness campaign, National Tire Safety Week. Happening from June 27th to July 3rd, the annual campaign is working […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for June 25, 2022

Holly White of UNC Lenoir Diabetes Center will be at the Market on July 7th with a Diabetic Friendly food prep presentation with samples served. These dishes are really good for all of us!!!. Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Farmers Market Newsletter. Vendor list...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy