Peoria, IL

'This is a dream come true': Peoria Notre Dame High School basketball star commits to Iowa

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
 3 days ago
PEORIA — Cooper Koch has decided his path through college basketball will follow the footsteps of his father.

The 6-foot-8 junior-to-be at Notre Dame High School announced on Thursday he has committed to play at the University of Iowa.

Koch's father, J.R. Koch, was a 6-10 center and former Morton High School All-State player who went on to the Hawkeyes from 1995-99. He was drafted by the New York Knicks and spent six years in pro basketball in Europe.

"This is a dream come true for me, it's been a dream for a long time," Cooper Koch said on Thursday. "I was super excited being able to grow up rooting for Iowa, knowing my dad played there, and my mom (Jen, who was on the dance team at Iowa) went there. Now they get to go back and see friends they haven't seen in a long time and watch games there for four years.

"It's going to be amazing."

Koch had offers from Bradley University, Illinois, Indiana, Wake Forest and Western Illinois among others. In the end, he chose Iowa.

"Coach (Fran) McCaffery lets you be yourself out on the court," said Koch, of the Iowa head coach. "If you are a big and you can shoot 3s or a big who can bring up the ball,

he let's you do it. He supports how you play. And of course, I've heard a lot about Iowa from my dad."

Koch grew up listening to his father's stories about playing at Iowa, and noted the enduring relationships he made there.

"The people and the teammates he had, they are really good friends still," Koch said. "His senior and junior year teammates still golf together. Every year they play for a neighborhood trophy called the Shady Glen Cup, it's named after the street they all lived on as teammates."

The younger Koch was coached for years by his father in travel ball and at St. Vincent de Paul in Peoria, where he led the school to a state title as a seventh-grader.

At Notre Dame, under head coach Tom Lacher, he has steadily grown -- literally and figuratively -- into prominence as D-1 college prospect.

"I told him his decision to go to Iowa is awesome," Lacher said Thursday. "Obviously he's a great young man and from a great family. He's a driven athlete and so highly skilled already. An old-fashioned gym rat."

Koch helped Notre Dame to a 22-6 mark as a sophomore last season, with a 9-2 second-place finish in the Big 12 Conference. The Irish reached the IHSA regional finals, where they fell to Manual.

"Cooper is 6-8 now and putting on muscle," Lacher said. "He's just going to be the real deal. He has a chance to be the best player to come out of Notre Dame, and that's saying something."

Lacher was among the people Koch called on Thursday ahead of his announcement. Those calls went to a collection of people who helped him along his basketball journey from the time he was a kid.

"Obviously my dad is huge in my development," Koch said. "There are pictures of me watching practices at Dunlap when he helped there. I called Dr. Brad Roberts, too. He helped my dad coach my little travel team from third grade to eighth grade. He's always believed in me. Coach Lacher has been a great impact on me.

"Being able to tell all these people about my decision, and see their excitement, was really rewarding."

On to the 2022-23 Notre Dame season for Koch, who has some goals he wants to reach before his high school career ends.

"I want to win the conference in a non-COVID year," Koch said. "I want to make it to state and win state. We have a really good team and I think there's a chance we could do it."

He's still growing, too. He might be able to post up his 6-10 father some day.

"Oh he already wants none of that," joked Koch. "That's long gone with his knees. But he can teach some things for sure."

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

Journal Star

Journal Star

