ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC basketball schedule: Indiana Hoosiers added as part of 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

By Adam Smith, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago

North Carolina basketball will play at Indiana in November as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, another high-profile non-conference matchup on the Tar Heels’ schedule for next season.

ESPN announced the pairings for the annual challenge event on Friday, and UNC will travel to face the Hoosiers on Nov. 30 at Assembly Hall.

North Carolina also is scheduled to meet Ohio State on Dec. 17 in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden and Michigan on Dec. 21 in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.

Alabama, Connecticut, Iowa State, Michigan State, Oregon, Villanova and Portland present other matchup possibilities early next season. Those teams join North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Nov. 24-27.

'He's elite': Why UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis sees a place for Brady Manek in the NBA

Final piece of the puzzle: UNC basketball lands Northwestern transfer Pete Nance to add to loaded roster

The Tar Heels (29-10 last season) have starters Armando Bacot , Caleb Love , RJ Davis and Leaky Black returning from their Final Four core, and additions such as Northwestern graduate transfer Pete Nance and incoming freshman Seth Trimble. They figure to open next season as the ACC favorite and perhaps even the preseason No. 1 team nationally.

Indiana went 21-14 last season under first-year coach Mike Woodson, losing to Saint Mary’s in a blowout in the NCAA Tournament after winning a First Four game against Wyoming.

Support system: Why UNC baseball is calling on Roy Williams, Hubert Davis at dawn of NCAA regional

'Walking together': UNC senior Leaky Black finds confidant in Jackie Manuel to combat anxiety

Duke hosts Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge next season on the same night, a Wednesday, that UNC plays at Indiana. N.C. State is the odd team out of this year's event; the Big Ten only has 14 teams, while the ACC has 15. Here’s a look at the challenge schedule:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SD8Lz_0gLFd5WQ00

2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30

North Carolina at Indiana

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

Big Four and More: Ready to read more on the ACC and college sports? Join our ‘Big Four and More’ newsletter that’s delivered right to your email

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

Take advantage of our $1 for 6 months sale on digital subscriptions. For special offers, click here .

This article originally appeared on Times-News: UNC basketball schedule: Indiana Hoosiers added as part of 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Basketball talent runs in the Bacot family

Is there a possibility that UNC basketball fans will be able to watch another member of the Bacot family play in Chapel Hill in a few years?!. Basketball talent simply runs through the Bacot family. We all know how good Armando Bacot is, as he’s been a standout performer for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chathamjournal.com

Carolina to celebrate HBCUs around FAMU football game, adds NC Central to ’24 schedule

Chapel Hill, NC – The University of North Carolina and Florida A&M University will open the 2022 football season in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Aug. 27 with events and activities planned around the weekend to celebrate historically black colleges and universities. The HBCU Celebration Game was originally scheduled for September 17, but both schools agreed to move the contest up in order to shine a spotlight on the proud history of HBCU schools and their football accomplishments.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Minnesota State
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Oregon State
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Connecticut State
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
WRAL

2 Raleigh women shot attending conference in San Diego

According to a GoFundMe posted Sunday, 2 Raleigh women were seriously injured after a shooting at a conference in San Diego. The GoFundMe said Lane Sheer and Toni Yrlas of Raleigh were both injured after they were shot outside the National Apartment Association in downtown San Diego last weekend. The...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Nance
ednc.org

Helping veterans succeed at N.C. community colleges

Thaddeus Hickman has a winding educational journey. Like many adult learners, he’s attended several community colleges, taken time off, and attended night classes while working full time. Hickman, 56, is also part of a smaller subset of students: veterans. “I’m a disabled veteran,” he said. “I live alone. I...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Indiana Hoosiers#Unc System#Unc#The Acc Big Ten Challenge#Espn#Ohio State#Villanova#Nba#Northwestern
WFMY NEWS2

UNC System's five HBCUs offering free summer session classes for students

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — This summer the University of North Carolina System is providing an amazing opportunity for five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that fall under their umbrella. Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State...
COLLEGES
kiss951.com

Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy