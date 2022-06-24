UNC basketball schedule: Indiana Hoosiers added as part of 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

North Carolina basketball will play at Indiana in November as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, another high-profile non-conference matchup on the Tar Heels’ schedule for next season.

ESPN announced the pairings for the annual challenge event on Friday, and UNC will travel to face the Hoosiers on Nov. 30 at Assembly Hall.

North Carolina also is scheduled to meet Ohio State on Dec. 17 in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden and Michigan on Dec. 21 in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte.

Alabama, Connecticut, Iowa State, Michigan State, Oregon, Villanova and Portland present other matchup possibilities early next season. Those teams join North Carolina in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Nov. 24-27.

The Tar Heels (29-10 last season) have starters Armando Bacot , Caleb Love , RJ Davis and Leaky Black returning from their Final Four core, and additions such as Northwestern graduate transfer Pete Nance and incoming freshman Seth Trimble. They figure to open next season as the ACC favorite and perhaps even the preseason No. 1 team nationally.

Indiana went 21-14 last season under first-year coach Mike Woodson, losing to Saint Mary’s in a blowout in the NCAA Tournament after winning a First Four game against Wyoming.

Duke hosts Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge next season on the same night, a Wednesday, that UNC plays at Indiana. N.C. State is the odd team out of this year's event; the Big Ten only has 14 teams, while the ACC has 15. Here’s a look at the challenge schedule:

2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30

North Carolina at Indiana

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

