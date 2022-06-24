ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LI CVS staffer threatened co-workers with knife, locked herself in manager's room, punched cop

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- A Queens woman was arrested on Thursday after she threatened her co-workers with a knife, barricaded herself in her manager’s office and punched a cop, according to Nassau County Police.

Jennifer Miles, 28, had a dispute with her co-workers at a CVS pharmacy in Valley Stream around 3:47 p.m., authorities said.

Miles threatened her colleagues -- a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman -- with a knife and destroyed products around the store before locking herself in the manager’s office and refusing to open the door, according to police.

Officials did not specify the nature of the conflict that led to the outburst.

Police called for assistance from an Emergency Services Unit that convinced her to come out of the room.

When police tried to arrest her though, she allegedly punched one of the officers in the face.

The cop was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police charged Miles with assault, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and resisting arrest.

Her arraignment was slated for Friday at a Hempstead criminal court.

