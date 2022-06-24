California abortion providers expect more Arizona patients after court's 'Roe' ruling

It's a 250-mile drive from metro Phoenix, home to nearly 5 million people, to the California desert city of El Centro, population about 44,000.

El Centro sits at the bottom of the Golden State, about 12 miles from the Mexico border in the Imperial Valley, one of California's most productive agricultural regions.

It's there that Planned Parenthood operates the Imperial Valley Health Center, for most Arizonans the closest out-of-state clinic offering abortions. It sits in an ordinary-looking strip mall not far from the freeway, a few beige storefronts down from a Thai bistro.

Getting there from Phoenix means driving south through the saguaro-dotted desert to Gila Bend, joining Interstate 8 southwest. In Yuma, drivers zoom by a blue sign decorated with a posy of yellow poppies, welcoming them to California.

As they pass over the state line, a lot changes when it comes to abortion.

On the Arizona side of the blue sign, patients must receive in-person counseling and wait 24 hours before they can undergo an abortion. They must receive an ultrasound, and be asked if they want to see the image. Abortions via telehealth, where patients receive pills in the mail, are completely banned.

On the California side of the sign, none of these barriers exist. State laws there protect access to abortions with few restrictions and a move is under way to affirm the right in the state constitution.

The differences between Arizona and California will become starker in the wake of Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe vs. Wade. As Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in Arizona, it is possible many women will now seek abortions in California, considered a "safe haven" state based on its laws. And many will find themselves on the long drive to El Centro.

Preparing for the worst

For months, as the Supreme Court mulled the fate of Roe, Tessa Hemmi, who works with Planned Parenthood in San Diego, braced for a worst-case scenario.

But still, the draft court opinion that leaked in May, revealing that the 1973 precedent would fall before its 50th birthday, hit hard.

"A punch in the stomach," Hemmi says, describing how she felt when Politico published its bombshell scoop.

“It was a very hard week. And I think that's when reality really started hitting other folks outside of the abortion community."

Inside it, though, the decision was expected. According to Hemmi, people have been busy laying "months and months and months" of groundwork.

Hemmi's official title is care coordination program manager at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, which covers three counties across southern California.

The program offers social and medical support for patients, she says. In practice, Hemmi's job is to find solutions to the barriers — be they financial, logistical, or emotional — that people encounter as they seek an abortion.

"We provide really hands-on support and problem solving, just what each individual patient needs help with," she says.

And patients will soon need a whole lot more help.

Hemmi expects many Arizonans may need to to travel out of state, perhaps to El Centro. The Imperial Valley clinic, the closest out-of-state option for Phoenix and Tucson, is under her remit. So are the next two closest clinics, the Rancho Mirage Family Planning Center and the Coachella Health Center, both near Palm Springs along Interstate 10.

Some may go to coastal cities such as San Diego or Los Angeles. For those living in northern Arizona, Las Vegas or even Albuquerque could be the way to go. Providers in those nearby states are preparing.

Karen Borja, director of legislative and community affairs for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, said her organization “had seen the writing on the wall a few years back,” with the nominations of Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

“That was why it was so important for us to invest in our health centers here in the Coachella Valley,” Borja said. “We have expanded both of our health centers, and to support what we knew was coming, we also opened up new health centers last summer in Hemet and a few years back in Corona.”

Hemmi is certainly expecting an influx.

So when she heard the news of the leaked draft opinion, she took a minute. But not a second longer.

“The personal side of me was like, 'Oh, my gosh.'" she says. "And the professional care coordination program manager (side) was like, 'All right, we've got our work cut out for us.'”

What will happen in Arizona?

It's unclear what the fall of Roe immediately means for Arizonans and how soon people may start to look for help out-of-state.

In March, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill outlawing abortion after 15 weeks, with limited exceptions for medical emergencies.

The majority of abortions in Arizona occur before 15 weeks. According to a 2020 report by the Arizona Department of Health Services , 95% of the state's 13,186 abortions that year were at 15 weeks or earlier.

But a pre-Roe — and pre-Arizona statehood — ban mandating prison time for abortion providers remains on the books. Ducey has said the new law would take precedence, though the text of the bill specifically states it does not override the older law.

Either way, Ducey has a few months left as governor, and activists are aware that the November election could alter Arizona's political landscape.

Brittany Fonteno, the president of Planned Parenthood Arizona, says her understanding is that the total ban — which she described as "antiquated and draconian" — would not take effect.

"We don't have a crystal ball," she adds. "We don't know what would unfold if Roe ceases to be the law of the land."

But what she does know is that she felt "a righteous sense of rage" at the prospect of Roe vs. Wade being overturned. And in the meantime, she will work to ensure patients in Arizona can still access care.

"We know some patients in Arizona are actually already traveling to California to get their abortions because it doesn’t have the onerous and unnecessary barriers to abortion we have in Arizona," Fonteno said.

What those patients have encountered may offer a glimpse into a post-Roe Arizona.

A ticking clock and a trip to California

Morgan and her husband had not been expecting to start a family so soon after their wedding in November 2019.

But when the Phoenix woman, now 39, got a positive pregnancy test three weeks later, on Thanksgiving weekend, the newlyweds were delighted.

Then came the next surprise: The obstetrician told them it was twins.

“That really caught us off-guard," says Morgan, who asked to be identified by her first name only to avoid the potential harassment from sharing her story. “I would say we were very 'deer in the headlights.' But we were excited. Very nervous.”

They shared the happy news with family and friends, who placed bets on the combination of genders.

But when they went for the 12-week check up, during the scan, the ultrasound tech grew quiet, somber.

"There was something she wasn't telling us," says Morgan.

The scan revealed a problem. Twin B had a heart defect, causing blood to pump into the fetus' lungs. The condition posed a risk not just for Twin B, but also for Twin A and Morgan.

The whirlwind of excitement Morgan and her husband had been living in suddenly stopped. They went home and sat with the difficult news, trying to take it in.

Then the doctor called to say a "selective reduction" was an option, a procedure in which Morgan would have an abortion for Twin B, after which she would carry and eventually give birth to the dead fetus. Twin A, a girl, as it turned out, would keep growing as expected.

Morgan had always been a supporter of abortion rights. She says she and her husband had developed an "emotional attachment" to the idea of having twins.

"The idea of having healthy twins," she says, describing their hopes. "The idea of everyone surviving in this situation."

"But once it became something that was risky, it was pretty easy to get on board with the idea of an abortion."

Actually undergoing the procedure, though, was something else. Morgan's doctor could not find a provider in Arizona, and had to hit the phones to find a clinic elsewhere.

“Time was ticking. I think we were 16, maybe 17 weeks," Morgan says. She and her husband were told to prepare to leave for an appointment at a moment's notice, and warned they may have to travel to Washington, D.C., or to New York.

Eventually, the doctor found a provider in Los Angeles. Morgan and her husband drove there, a six-hour trip. It was March 2020, as the world shuddered to a halt with the onset of COVID-19. Morgan was around 20 weeks when the procedure was done.

After a week in Los Angeles, Morgan went home and for the next four months carried the dead fetus alongside her growing daughter. It was "emotionally, mentally and physically traumatic," she says.

"The experience caused me to disconnect from my pregnancy experience entirely because there was death in my body and I had no choice but to keep it there," she says.

"I was constantly reminded of this forced pregnancy and it was a harrowing concept to live with each day."

She went into labor in Phoenix, in July 2020. After her daughter was born, Morgan says, she heard the medical staff whispering.

"I was told I was going to need to give another big push. I remember looking away and just getting through it.

"It was grim."

Shortly after giving birth in Phoenix, Morgan was handed a lengthy death recorder form to fill out and required to decide on cremation or burial for Twin B, something she said was "one of the most traumatic pieces of this whole experience".

It felt religious to her, she says, though she did not give birth at a religious hospital. And it wasn't what she and her husband wanted or felt.

"I think it’s a lovely thing to be able to offer to grieving parents, but it’s not where we were at."

Morgan says no one should have to endure being forced to carry a pregnancy to term.

"My forced pregnancy was necessary to save my daughter's life," she says. "But it does not mean it wasn't agonizing."

Overall, Morgan estimates, the ordeal cost about $10,000.

The procedure was more than $9,000, between the specialist and the hospital fees. None of it was covered by insurance. Gas to and from Los Angeles cost around $150, plus more after criss-crossing the traffic-choked city from their accommodation to the hospital. There were other incidental costs, like boarding their dog, which Morgan estimates at $40 a day.

They stayed with friends, so there were no hotel or motel costs, just the worry about putting their hosts out.

“It’s not lost on me that we were very privileged to jump in a car and drive several hundred miles to another state and stay there for a week and shell out thousands of dollars on the spot," Morgan says.

"Not that any of that was easy for us, but there are so many people in this country and in Arizona that would not be able to do that," she adds.

"What would happen to them? What would happen to their pregnancy?"

Finding new ways to help

Hemmi's job is to get the people who would not be able to do that to the care they need.

As she talks about her work, she constantly throws out hypothetical questions, examples of the very real dilemmas patients traveling out-of-state encounter.

"Who can I have watch my child?"

"Oh, no, I can't take a day off work. What am I going to do?"

"I don't have money for gas, or money for a hotel, or what am I going to do about that?"

"How am I even going to get there?"

Some questions can be answered with money, or a phone call. But others are thornier.

Some patients might be fleeing from intimate partner violence. Some might be experiencing homelessness. Some might not have a driver's license or a credit card, which is fine by Planned Parenthood, but makes checking into a hotel tricky.

It used to be that patients were passed to Hemmi's team on a case-by-case basis, if they asked for help.

Now, every patient is screened for out-of-state or overseas travel. Hemmi and her team will ask if the patient can afford the procedure. If they want to be considered for funding. If they can get there. Where they will stay.

"And so then we follow up with them, kind of as much as necessary, until they get to us," Hemmi says.

"We act as kind of that conduit to make sure that, you know, there are no additional barriers that come up in the process."

Is money a worry? The short answer is no. "Luckily, we have lots of different supports," says Hemmi.

The chapter has just started an internal fund for its highest needs patients, and a partnership with local fund Access Reproductive Justice remains in place. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has also pledged a total of $125 million for reproductive health services in the state.

Preparing for what happens now

Hemmi recently met with Planned Parenthood Arizona's patient navigator, who specializes in financial and logistical support for Arizonans who have to travel out of state.

"We sat down for hours and just really talked about processes and best practices and how we can share patients and make the process as seamless as we can," Hemmi says.

Other meetings between Planned Parenthood Arizona and California chapters have taken place too, the state organizations determined to work together more closely in the post-Roe world.

Fonteno is looking to states "friendlier" to abortion care and also south to Mexico, for potential partnerships across the border in Nogales.

She was devastated by the prospect of Roe being overturned, she says, but not defeated.

"This will absolutely not stop us," she says. "Because we believe that no judge, no politician, no ban should ever interfere with someone making their own personal medical decisions."

The right to an abortion, she adds, "should not be limited to someone's zip code, whether they live in California or Arizona or New York."

