ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs Jalen Brunson now reportedly leaning towards Knicks

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05weWn_0gLFbxjT00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - According to a report from NBA and Dallas Mavericks insider Marc Stein, Mavs guard Jalen Brunson is reportedly leaning towards a move to the New York Knicks.

"Only the Mavericks, possessing Brunson’s Bird Rights as the incumbent team, have the ability to offer a five-year deal that could zoom well past $100 million," Stein said in his report. "But further boosting New York’s chances is a growing belief among some close to the situation that Brunson wants this move to Madison Square Garden despite his considerable rise in prominence as a Maverick, and Dallas’ ability to outbid the Knicks, enticed by the opportunity to become New York’s unquestioned lead guard on top of strong family ties."

The Knicks, who were considered to be the Mavs biggest threat in the race to sign Brunson to a long-term deal, will need to clear enough cap space in order to fit Brunson's presumably large new salary.

Brunson is eligible to receive a five-year, $175,450,000 offer from the Mavericks this offseason. But a contract that large has never been discussed this offseason by the basketball insiders.

In a recent interview with Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan , Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said he expected Brunson to land a contract worth "well over $20 million per year," but "there's confidence on Dallas' side that the [contract will not exceed $100 million.]"

Following the Mavs' elimination from the Western Conference Finals, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Brunson could land a four-year deal in the range of $20-25 million per season.

The report from ESPN came on the heels of Fischer reporting on Tuesday night that Brunson is telling teammates that he's returning to the Mavericks.

According to MacMahon , Dallas had an opportunity to sew up a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension with Brunson before the season, but they didn't offer him a deal after he struggled in the team's 2021 first-round playoff series loss to the Clippers last year.

Dallas also passed on making him an offer in the middle of the season after Brunson cemented himself into the starting lineup for good after he was slated to be a temporary fill-in for an injured Doncic.

The fourth-year guard responded by parlaying a breakout regular season (career-high 16.3 points per game) into an even better postseason, averaging 21.6 points throughout the Mavs’ playoff run.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Paul George Marries Daniela Rajic: "Not The Only Ring He's Getting This Season."

Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Paul George since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. A really poor playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets in 2020 earned him ridiculous amounts of slander and insulting nicknames, but things have been looking up ever since. He had an excellent performance in the playoffs in 2021 to redeem himself, but couldn't carry the Clippers to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Recalled When Someone Farted On The Miami Heat Bench During The Playoffs In 2012: "Somebody Farted. Who Farted On The Bench? And The Fart Goes Four Deep."

Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Coach Interviewing For Utah Jazz Job

The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you ... Former New York Knicks coach David Fizdale has joined the long list of potential coaching options for the Utah Jazz. According to SNY, Fizdale is set to interview for the Jazz after Quin Snyder stepped down from the position earlier this offseason.
NBA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brunson
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors 'favorites' to sign GP2; Mavs interested

While other NBA teams try to figure how they will retool their rosters ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Warriors' main priority heading into free agency this week is retaining players who helped them win a championship earlier this month. Bringing back center Kevon Looney should be the Warriors' No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Rj#The Western Conf
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
FanSided

Knicks free agency rumors: New York expected to make immediate push for this player

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 2022 Baker Mayfield Suggestion

With reports suggesting the NFL is hoping for an indefinite, one-plus season suspension of Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield's future in Cleveland is back in play. Will the Browns attempt to convince Mayfield to play for them in 2022?. It's something that's being suggested. However, many are calling on Mayfield to...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: David Fizdale To Interview With Jazz For Front Office Position

David Fizdale found himself a part of the coaching staff reshuffle after the Los Angeles Lakers’ appointment of Darvin Ham as the new head coach. Fizdale left the Lakers together with Mike Penberthy and John Lucas III, who served as assistant coaches under Frank Vogel. Quinton Crawford might follow suit and join the Dallas Mavericks despite reportedly agreeing to work with Ham in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy