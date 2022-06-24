Police make arrest with help from stolen airpods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of airpods helped lead police to a woman accused of stealing a car and a purse. Police received a call from a victim saying his car window had been smashed and his wife’s purse was taken.

Story continues belo w

They were able to ping her airpods to a home near I-40 and San Pedro and gave police a description of the suspect and the vehicle she was in. Police confirmed the vehicle as stolen and arrested 45-year-old Rebecca Henderson. According to a criminal complaint, Henderson admitted to stealing the purse and also said she stole the vehicle after seeing the keys inside.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.