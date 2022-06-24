ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Police make arrest with help from stolen airpods

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uLUt_0gLFbcRS00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of airpods helped lead police to a woman accused of stealing a car and a purse. Police received a call from a victim saying his car window had been smashed and his wife’s purse was taken.

Story continues belo w

They were able to ping her airpods to a home near I-40 and San Pedro and gave police a description of the suspect and the vehicle she was in. Police confirmed the vehicle as stolen and arrested 45-year-old Rebecca Henderson. According to a criminal complaint, Henderson admitted to stealing the purse and also said she stole the vehicle after seeing the keys inside.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Authorities searching for I-40 shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information regarding a shooting on June 9. Officials say the shooting took place eastbound I-40 near the Rio Grande exit. According to police, the victim say they were traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching the Rio Grande exit. The victim tried to merge lanes and when doing so, someone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Wanted man killed at Walgreens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting at Walgreens on Montgomery and San Mateo between a wanted man and Deputy U.S. Marshalls and New Mexico-Southwest Investigative Task Force turned deadly. The unidentified man was an escapee on May 29, he violated his parolee by leaving and not returning to his halfway...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI offers reward for info on 2021 attempted carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help in identifying a man accused of a 2021 attempted carjacking on Albuquerque’s westside. They say around 9 p.m. June 26, 2021, two women were walking to their car at the Ventana Ranch Community Park when a man allegedly approached them, pointed a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating shooting involving US Marshals Service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the US Marshals Service shot and killed a suspect in northeast Albuquerque Monday afternoon. Investigators say the man brandished a gun at members of the fugitive task force. They had tracked him down after he disappeared from a halfway house a month...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Inmate at MDC accused of stabbing another inmate pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center accused of stabbing another inmate pleaded not guilty Monday. 21-year-old Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing Christopher Byers more than 20 times in the neck with a shank in April. According to the criminal complaint, Byers was talking to another inmate when Garcia walked toward […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Violent weekend continues with fourth homicide

A violent weekend in Albuquerque just got worse. Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead Sunday night near Nob Hill. It's the fourth murder that has taken place, this weekend. A spokesperson for APD says detectives found the body near the 200 block of Richmond...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Henderson
KRQE News 13

APD believes two southwest homicides connected

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating two homicides they believe to be connected Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of a man who had been shot laying in the road next to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New details revealed about Lobo Village shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several people were detained following a UNM steps up security after second shooting at Lobo Village. According to documents from UNM Police, when they arrived at 12:30 in the morning on Sunday the 19, several cars and students were leaving Lobo Village. While searching, police found several casings, damaged vehicles, bullet holes in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multiple agencies try capturing mountain lion seen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday night, multiple agencies tried to capture a mountain lion that was seen in Albuquerque. A woman reported seeing a large cat, that she thought was a tiger, in her yard. An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was sent to investigate and realized that it was a mountain lion. New Mexico Game […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One found dead in flooded arroyo in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — One person was found dead in a flooded arroyo in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Police say officers responded to the Arroyo Chamiso near Kachina Road and Shalako Way on Saturday. Officers found a man dead in the flood water. Police say they are investigating the...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Airpods#Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Roswell flooding, More rain, Weekend homicides, Helping fire victims, Mountain lion in woman’s yard

Monday’s Top Stories Mayor talks crime issues in State of the City address APD investigating after man found dead in southeast Albuquerque 3-on-3 basketball returns to BernCo community center The stars show up for Duke City Comic Con Pizza and puppies unite for a good cause Avalanche dents Stanley Cup minutes after winning Alligator dragged […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Repeat offender arrested for stealing car in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say Tyler Shumake, who has been in and out of jail for stealing cars, is at it again. This time, Shumake is accused of swiping a car from an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque Thursday and leading police on a chase before they got him into custody. KRQE News 13 covered […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspected gang member accused of trafficking drugs out of Albuquerque storefront

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency have arrested a suspected member of the Bandidos for allegedly trafficking drugs out of an Albuquerque storefront. Federal documents say 53-year-old Robin Eugene Thomas lives at 1909 4th Street Northwest. That’s in a small business complex near McKnight and 4th. Google Streetscape doesn’t show […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Farmington Police officer fires weapon after being hit by car

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is investigating an incident Thursday night where an officer fired his weapon after being with with a car. Police say an officer with FPD pulled over a vehicle near the 1000 block of Sullivan Ave. The driver tried to get away and struck the officer with the car according […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Family searches for cherished bike after mysterious murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family struggles to understand why someone killed their loved one and took off with one of the only memories his young daughter had of him. Lisa Garcia-Urban says her big brother, Joe Garcia, always made time for people he loved, especially his three kids. Over the last year, he worked with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-40 westbound closed near Laguna due to commercial vehicle crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I-40 westbound is closed at mile marker 117 near Laguna due to a crash. Laguna Police are investigating a commercial vehicle crash and traffic is being diverted to NM 124, according to a tweet sent out by New Mexico State Police. Drivers are expected to see heavy delays and are encouraged to […]
LAGUNA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

No Injuries In Single Vehicle Rollover On Truck Route Monday Morning

Los Alamos Police and Fire Department responded Monday morning to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on the Truck Route a mile east of the LANSCE facility. LAPD Deputy Chief Oliver Morris confirmed that there were no injuries. The middle lane has been closed and LAPD is advising drivers to seek an alternate route and to reduce speed. Photo Courtesy LAPD.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy