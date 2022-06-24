ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 questions to ask your tree removal service before hiring

Cover picture for the articleWithout the help of a certified professional, removing a tree from your property can be too dangerous! Whether a particular tree is blocking your sight or becoming a hazard to your house, remember these3 vital questions to find the top tree removal service in Austin TX! By asking them these questions...

Community Impact Austin

Kyle City Council approves $40K homestead exemption with additional $10K exemption for residents with disabilities, veterans, seniors

The Kyle City Council held a special meeting June 25 to discuss and approve a new general homestead exemption at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Kyle City Council passed an ordinance adopting a general $40,000 homestead exemption for all homeowners in the city...
KYLE, TX
#Tree
NewsBreak
Jobs
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Signs of Summer

Austin Parks and Recreation launches a free park-and-ride shuttle service to Zilker Park this Saturday, running every 20 minutes on weekends through the summer, to and from the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. As you may recall, one of the main areas of contention in the Zilker Park Master Plan process had to do with transportation, and specifically the amount of on-site parking that's proposed for the park. So those who are arguing for less parking should be heartened by this pilot program, which will run 11am-7pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. Riders should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket (normally $10) validated on the shuttle bus. For more info, see austintexas.gov/zilker.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin moves to prepare for climate disasters

City Council passed a resolution at its June 16 meeting to create a disaster preparedness guide and toolkit for the city. The guide, which will be part of the city’s climate response efforts, will instruct residents on how to create local resilience hubs in the event of an emergency. City staffers will be directed to work with area nonprofit organizations to create the guide.
AUSTIN, TX
smcorridornews.com

Austin Animal Center waiving fees, holding events to help with space crisis

Austin Animal Center has 1,081 dogs and cats in its care, including 671 pets at the shelter. Twenty-three dogs have no kennel. “We are housing dogs in crates in our conference room and we even rented an air-conditioned construction trailer to put crates in,” said Kelsey Cler, marketing and communication manager for Austin Animal Center. “Unfortunately all of those spaces are now full and our only option is to house dogs in crates outside in front of evaporation coolers.”
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

How hot is too hot for your dog?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – So far, June has brought us record-breaking heat and lengthy streaks of triple-digit high temperatures. Temperatures like this pose immense threats to dogs. Knowing the dangers of this heat and what choices you can make to prevent it from harming your pet will be vital as this hot summer gets hotter.
AUSTIN, TX

