ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Noah Beck Goes ‘All In’ on Love Theme at Ami Paris Show

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5jFD_0gLFZwqU00

Click here to read the full article.

Alexandre Mattiussi wrote a love letter to the neighborhood of Montmartre, where he staged his latest Ami Paris fashion show on the steps of the Sacré Coeur cathedral with an expansive view of the city below. The designer played up the location by having Audrey Tautou, “Amelie” in the flesh, open the show.

It was a star-studded runway with Cara Delevingne, Karen Elson and Kristen McMenamy among the models to walk the runway, while Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni sat front row.

More from WWD

Noah Beck, the All-American TikTok star who has become Paris Fashion Week’s poster boy , wore a shirt shirt scribbled with black and red hearts, just after his “Je t’aime Paris ” video dropped.

“I’m all in,” he joked of dressing to go with the day’s love theme. How he became associated with the French Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode is a mystery. “They just kinda rang me up. I guess just being here and coming to these events and meeting the right people and having fun. It was very organic, obviously,” he said of the video. He was also wearing Ami in the video, which he shot on his phone.

“I knew how to say ‘je t’aime’ but that’s as far as my vocabulary goes right now, but I’m here a lot so I think I will start brushing up on it,” he added.

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, who just collaborated on a capsule collection of knitwear for the brand, was in awe of the venue and the view. “I am so excited and seeing everyone turn up, I mean it’s people watching heaven. What a way to see Paris,” he said as he gazed over the city.

“This is next level,” added his husband, Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black. “I do enjoy [fashion shows] because it’s about making the fantasy into reality and don’t we all need a little more fantasy right now.”

Xavier Dolan introduced himself to Italian singer-songwriter Mahmood, whom he said he recognized from following on Instagram. The “Matthias and Maxime” director admitted that he is good with remembering faces, but is not so strong in the remembering names department.

His upcoming CanalPlus TV series has finished shooting and is in the editing room, a process that has become all-encompassing and “feels overwhelming” at times. But he took a night off to take in the Ami show, though he doesn’t look to models for casting. “It’s a wonderful way to connect with actors and actresses because they are invited, but I don’t have that consideration in mind. I think fashion is an art form that I really admire and it really inspires me in a different way,” he said.

Guests were taken to the afterparty by tourist train to a local high school, where Anderson .Paak was set to DJ. Walking out to screaming crowds, .Paak enthusiastically hammed it up and posed for pics. “I enjoy it, I kinda like it,” he said as he was mobbed by kids. Flashing his megawatt smile, he added: “I used to bag groceries, so there are worse things.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere — Queen of Receipts...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Tautou
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Kristen Mcmenamy
Person
Xavier Dolan
Person
Karen Elson
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Tom Daley
Person
Carla Bruni
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Jerry Hall’s Kids With Mick Jagger: Meet 2 Daughters & 2 Sons

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall‘s love lasted decades – but, like most things, it came to an end. However, these two will be forever linked, thanks to the quartet of children they had together. Mick and Jerry are the proud parents of a pair of sons and daughters: Elizabeth Jagger, James Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Gabriel Jagger. These four make up half of Mick’s overall progeny and have each gone on to make their name in the fashion, music, acting, activism, and journalism worlds.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Wwd Doublet Men S Spring#Mowalola Spring#Tiktok
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Kristen Stewart Told Her Fiancée ‘I Love You’ After 2 Weeks of Dating—Meet Her Soon-to-Be Wife

Click here to read the full article. Loved up! Kristen Stewart‘s partner, Dylan Meyer, is now her fiancée. Stewart and Meyer, who met in 2013 but didn’t start dating until 2019, got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating. But who is Kristen Stewart’s partner, Dylan Meyer? We have those answers ahead. Stewart, who identifies as queer, has dated several celebrities in Hollywood including her Speak co-star Michael Angarano, her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, producer Alicia Cargile and model Stella Maxwell. In an interview with InStyle in November 2020, Stewart opened up about the “pressure” to come out. “The first time...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Billy Porter Wears Dramatic Rick Owens Sweater With Lifted Shoulders & Skirt on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Billy Porter is famed for experimenting with red carpet style, known for gravitating toward gender-fluid looks. The 52-year-old actor certainly didn’t waiver from that expectation when dressing for the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, arriving in a futuristic outfit for the occasion. To attend the award show celebrating Black excellence and culture, Porter wore head-to-toe Rick Owens from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The two-piece slate gray look consisted of a mid-thigh long-sleeve sweater with dramatically lifted shoulders and roomy sleeves. The avant-garde top was paired with a form-fitting floor-length skirt with a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Revives the No-Pants Trend in 6-Inch Heels With Blazer Worn as a Dress for ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Press Tour on ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. Forget courtroom pantsuits. Judge Chrissy Teigen is challenging ultra-conservative law-abiding fashion rules. While Teigen is playing judge in her new courtroom reality show, she certainly isn’t toning down her signature style to take on the peacekeeping role. Sure, Teigen may have recently hit “The Late Late Show with James Corden” stage yesterday in a blazer to promote her new Roku show “Chrissy’s Court” — but that’s the only courtroom vibes you’re getting from the newly-minted judge. For the June 14 appearance, the 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Look at Ariana Grande’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Ariana Grande, one of the most influential celebrities in music, pop culture and fashion, turns 29 on Sunday. With the help of her stylist Mimi Cuttrell, the award-winning singer has stunned in some of the most memorable fashion looks in the last few years, wearing designs by Versace, Valentino, Mugler and Giambattista Valli for major awards shows, press events and more.More from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Scenes from NYC Pride March 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS For her first Met Gala in 2018, she opted for Vera Wang, wearing a strapless tulle...
MUSIC
WWD

WWD

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy