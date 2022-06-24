ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Next week’s roadwork rundown

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BROOME COUNTY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The following road work is set to take place across Broome County beginning Monday, June 27th:

  • Paving will continue on East Windsor Rd.
  • A portion of Ouaquaga Rd. will be closed for culvert replacement
  • The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Rd.
  • Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill and Ouaquaga Rds.
  • Patching will continue on Edson Rd in Windsor and other various County roads
  • Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system
