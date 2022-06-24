Next week’s roadwork rundown

Harrisburg, Pa. — Fifty-nine municipalities in Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna counties within the 110th Legislative District will share more than $26.5 million in impact fee revenue derived from natural gas producers in Pennsylvania during 2021, according to Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna). The following impact fee revenue amounts were announced for the three counties and their eligible municipalities that are part of Pickett’s district: Bradford – $5.9 million to the county,...

