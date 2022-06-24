Next week’s roadwork rundown
BROOME COUNTY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The following road work is set to take place across Broome County beginning Monday, June 27th:
- Paving will continue on East Windsor Rd.
- A portion of Ouaquaga Rd. will be closed for culvert replacement
- The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Rd.
- Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill and Ouaquaga Rds.
- Patching will continue on Edson Rd in Windsor and other various County roads
- Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0