JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves released the following statement in response to theU.S. Supreme Court's opinion on a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade. "Mississippi has led the nation to overcome one of the greatest injustices in the history of our country. Our state’s historic case before the United States Supreme Court was the catalyst for overturning Roe v. Wade and has made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO