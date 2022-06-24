ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Evan Rachel Wood Wow with Madonna, Alanis Morissette Singing Impressions

By Giovana Gelhoren
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Rachel Wood is a jack of all trades. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Wood, 34, showed off both her acting and singing chops by doing some spot-on musical impressions. Her first impression was impersonating Madonna, singing the Queen of Pop's hit...

Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
Parade

SI Swimsuit Model Kate Bock Marries NBA Superstar

Canadian model Kate Bock, who has appeared in many big campaigns and magazines worldwide, including Sports Illustrated, wed NBA star player Kevin Love on June 25!. The ceremony took place at the New York Public Library, with PEOPLE releasing the first official photos of the event, showcasing Bock in her wedding dress on the stairs inside of the historic building.
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
Vogue

Balenciaga Barbie Is Kim’s New Fashion Alter-Ego

Kim Kardashian is the undisputed queen of Balenciaga. Having modelled a multitude of looks by the Parisian maison – from the trio of jaw-dropping outfits on Saturday Night Live, to that incognito Met Gala moment that sent the internet into a frenzy and her spring/summer 2022 campaign – it’s evident that Kim is diehard fan of the brand. Her latest look proves she’s just as dedicated as ever.
Vogue

Kendall’s Boxer Shorts Say Summer Is Here

It’s officially summer, so it’s time to get those pins out. And one leg-focused trend that’s emerged from the spring/summer 2022 shows is the haute spin on humble boxer shorts (courtesy of Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, and Valentino, to name a few). Some might consider the piece more appropriate for lounging at home, but lately, the It-girls have confirmed that boxers are perfect for breezing your way through a day of sweltering heat. Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble serves to underline the point.
FASHION Magazine |

Sydney Sweeney’s Micro-mini + More MTV Movie & TV Awards Looks

Popcorn trophies, Paris Hilton and more moments that have us asking, what year is it?. The MTV Movie & TV Awards has been creating viral moments before social media was even really a thing. Take the 2005 show, when Best Kiss winners Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams recreated their dramatic smooch from The Notebook on stage as Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” played over cheers (including those from celebrities like Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan). Is there anything more quintessentially early 2000s than that?
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
