Port Huron, MI

Port Huron man riding motorized bike dies after being struck by SUV

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago

A Port Huron man died after a vehicle struck him while he was on his motorized bike Friday afternoon.

The man on the bike going northbound on 13th Street failed to stop for the stop sign and was struck by an SUV who had the right of way and was eastbound on Oak Street shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the Port Huron Police Department.

The 41-year-old driver of the bike was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Port Huron Township woman, was transported by Tri-Hospital EMS to McLaren Port Huron Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Oak Street between 12th Street to 14th streets was closed during the crash investigation. The road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m., the police department said.

Port Huron Police Road Patrol, Criminal Investigative Division and the Major Crimes Unit, as well as the Port Huron Fire Department, also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 or CAPTURE at (810) 987-6688. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app on an Apple or android device. Tips can also be emailed by clicking on the CAPTURE link at www.porthuronpolice.org.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron man riding motorized bike dies after being struck by SUV

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

