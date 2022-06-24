Ann Wilson's upcoming July 1 concert at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati has been canceled.

The casino broke the news of this cancellation on its Twitter page Friday afternoon. According to Ticketmaster , tickets will be refunded to the original payment method used at the time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.

If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund would go to the person who originally

purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.

News of the cancellation came two days after Wilson announced the cancelation of her scheduled performance at Milwaukee's Summerfest. The Heart frontwoman was scheduled to perform Saturday at the music festival. But Tuesday afternoon, she announced that a band member and four crew members had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of the audience and my colleagues comes first," Wilson said in a statement.

The reason behind the cancellation of her Cincinnati concert is still unknown.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ann Wilson's July 1 concert at the Hard Rock Casino has been canceled