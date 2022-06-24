ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ann Wilson's July 1 concert at the Hard Rock Casino has been canceled

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaABx_0gLFYKmR00

Ann Wilson's upcoming July 1 concert at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati has been canceled.

The casino broke the news of this cancellation on its Twitter page Friday afternoon. According to Ticketmaster , tickets will be refunded to the original payment method used at the time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.

If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund would go to the person who originally

purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.

News of the cancellation came two days after Wilson announced the cancelation of her scheduled performance at Milwaukee's Summerfest. The Heart frontwoman was scheduled to perform Saturday at the music festival. But Tuesday afternoon, she announced that a band member and four crew members had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of the audience and my colleagues comes first," Wilson said in a statement.

The reason behind the cancellation of her Cincinnati concert is still unknown.

Music History: The legacy of Black music in Cincinnati, as told by Alicia Reece

Summer Concerts: Check out this week's list of Cincinnati concert announcements 🧐

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ann Wilson's July 1 concert at the Hard Rock Casino has been canceled

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Where to Go See Fireworks for the Fourth!

2 – 10 p.m.; FREE. Food, drink and fireworks. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. with a patriotic parade. At 5 p.m., Tower Park will have live music, food, drinks and the fireworks show at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. 4200 Springdale Road. Colerain Township. 7 p.m.; FREE. 513-385-7500.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Everything Cincy: Weekend To-Do's

Our friends at Everything Cincy are sharing their top picks for events going on this weekend. Check out their site and sign up for their newsletter to learn about more events and savings in Greater Cincinnati. National Take Your Dog to Work Day - The Bark Park & Patio. Friday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Five LGBTQ+ Bars, Lounges, and Nightclubs to Celebrate Pride

All month, celebrations of queer joy, the LGBTQ+ community, and universal acceptance have been ringing through the streets of Cincinnati. Even as Pride month comes to a close, there are several locations nestled throughout the area ready to continue the festivities all year long. “Judy is that girl!” Enjoy all...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Seven Hills Church 'Heart the City' returns to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — In 2021, 1,817 volunteers served 11,783 hours at 186 different locations in and around Cincinnati during "Heart the City." This year during "Heart the City," volunteers will serve more than 225 organizations through landscaping, painting, organizing, cleaning, and food distribution throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. “We’ve reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wilson
Person
Alicia Reece
Fox 19

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Deborah Rudy is the big winner in our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. She won a $525,000 home in Batavia courtesy of Fischer Homes. The Tickets on Sale Prize - a $2,500 Recreations Outlet gift card - is going to Barry Montgomery. The First Week Prize -...
BATAVIA, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Hannah Downs Welcomes You to Cincinnati

Whether you're from Cincinnati or not, Hannah Downs will make it feel like home. She's a lifelong Cincinnati resident as well as a Realtor, social media influencer, and blogger covering all things Greater Cincinnati on www.homewithhannahdowns.com. "I love to explore our city, welcome new people to Cincinnati, and help others...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock Casino#Black Music#Music Festival#Concerts#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ticketmaster
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course will get multimillion-dollar investment from new owners

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The toughest golf course in Greater Cincinnati will get a multimillion-dollar investment from its new owners. Dallas-based Arcis Golf – the second-largest operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the U.S. – assumed ownership and operation earlier this month of Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township. The new owners plan to make a multimillion-dollar investment in the golf course and clubhouse, according to Arcis founder and CEO Blake Walker.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes future Cat Ambassador Rozi

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is welcoming the newest member of its Cat Ambassador Program: Rozi the cheetah cub. The two-month-old cub is getting used to life in Cincinnati and will soon be available for people to see at the Cheetah Encounter thanks to the care of her trainers.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

The Somerset on Delta

Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati mayor announces plans to change city health plan to include abortion-related services

In the early aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, raw emotion, personal pain and heartfelt beliefs are on full display. "Cincinnati and its local government profoundly, unabashedly, and unequivocally support a woman's right to choose," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval on Monday morning on the steps of City Hall. "And we will do everything in our power to preserve that. To the thousands of women in our city who are terrified, frustrated, and angry right now I say this. You are not alone and Cincinnati is going to fight like hell for you."
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy