BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE- Firefighters say the forward progress of the Monument Fire near the Thermalito Afterbay has been stopped at about two to three acres. Firefighters will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to mop up. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was...

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO