ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fun (and free!) exhibit for your Lego lover!

kingwood.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplore works of art made from Lego blocks at “No Limits – The Artistry of Bricks,” the new Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts exhibit. Legos built into monuments, such as the downtown Houston skyline and the Alamo in San Antonio, will be displayed along with other recognizable...

www.kingwood.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Leandro Erlich: "Seeing Is Not Believing" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Conceptual artist Leandro Erlich creates visual paradoxes and optical illusions that force viewers to question their perception of reality. He renders everyday situations confounding - a staircase that misleads to go nowhere; an elevator that appears partially stuck below ground; a swimming pool that appears to reflect one group of onlookers above the water’s surface and a different group below.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: June 27 to July 3, 2022

Have some star-spangled fun with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 3, 2022. This week, explore the ecologies of Asia at an educational camp, have some patriotic fun, bring out the chef in your littles, enjoy a Summer concert, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 10 Food & Drink Events & Offers in Houston This Month: July 2022

Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in July 2022. Summer is in full swing, and Houston’s upcoming culinary offerings are bringing the heat. This month, you can sip suds and catch the July 4th fireworks from...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: June 27 to July 3, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 3, 2022. This week, kick off the summer series of Symphony shows at Miller Outdoor, plus catch a rock ‘n’ roll legend in the Woodlands, funk royalty in Sugar Land, and more at stages across Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Alamo, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
cw39.com

Best Horchata in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Change of Mexico is rated number one on Yelp. La Guadalupana Café & Bakery is the best according to Trip Adviser. Reviewers calls La Guadalupana Café & Bakery a “hidden gem, expensive and poor service, a little cafe with big flavors, and say they have the best Mexican breakfast. Official Mexican food, cozy and familiar, awesome disappointingly bland.” Guess you have to decide.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fincher
thebuzzmagazines.com

Chef's Corner: Chris Shepherd – What’s New?

Chris Shepherd squints into the morning sun. A family of three then approaches the acclaimed chef and asks whether there is a breakfast spot at the Houston Farmers Market on Airline Drive. The Robb Report’s 2019 world’s best chef frequently fields these questions from first-time visitors, which are expected because his restaurant, Wild Oats, was the first to open after the historic open-air market received a $10 million-plus face-lift.
HOUSTON, TX
coastmonthly.com

'How sweet it is'

Bobbi Bilnoski met and married her husband, Ralph, when she was 19 years old. Little did she know she would wind up being indoctrinated into a San Leon waterfront property she now calls a “sweet spot,” which had been in her husband’s family for decades. “My husband’s...
SAN LEON, TX
Click2Houston.com

A new way for families to spend the Fourth of July

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live to show you a new way for your family to spend the Fourth of July. We’re live as setup is underway for the 2022 Liberty Fest in Southwest Houston. We’ll introduce you to the food vendors, get a demonstration from a Shakira look-a-like performer, plus the best way for you and your family to catch the fireworks! That’s Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Architecture#Art Gallery#Lego Bricks
thebuzzmagazines.com

Farewell to Sister Jane

St. Agnes Academy’s beloved head-of-school, Sr. Jane Meyer, O.P. (pictured, on left), was honored at a dinner-and-conversation event with author and alumnae parent Dr. Brené Brown (pictured, on right), celebrating her retirement. Sister Jane has been a prominent figure in the Houston education community for several decades and has served in numerous leadership roles for more than 40 years. Six hundred guests gathered at St. Agnes Academy to honor her dedication, leadership, and commitment to the school, and raised almost $3.4 million for the St. Agnes Foundation, with the majority supporting the Sr. Jane Meyer O.P. Legacy Fund. The event, chaired by Bobby and Lori Redd Huffman and emceed by Tom Koch, featured a conversation on leadership between Sister Jane and Brené Brown. The women had a fireside-style chat about leadership and female empowerment modeled after Dr. Brown’s podcast Dare to Lead. In addition, guests enjoyed dinner, dancing, and a slideshow of more than 500 photos of Sister Jane, dating from 1940 to present day. Memorable photos included Sister Jane and her best friend, Carol, at their St. Agnes junior ring ceremony, Sister Jane in full habit upon stilts in the 1960s, and Sister Jane jumping from an airplane as a promise she made to encourage donations to the school’s Hope for Haiti fundraiser.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Cheers to 75 years

Aimee and Wynne Snoots (pictured, from left), long-time supporters of Texas Hearing Institute, celebrated the Institute’s 75th anniversary at the Cheers to 75 Years! Gala at The Revaire. Gala co-chairs Kara and Hank Hilliard put together a great evening honoring Institute supporter Alan Beck and featuring guest speaker and musical performer Mandy Harvey. A surprise performance by singers, who guests assumed were waitstaff, kicked off the successful evening, which raised $820,000. The annual gala is Texas Hearing Institute’s largest fundraiser to provide services to children who are deaf and hard of hearing.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Arts
momcollective.com

Know Before You Go: Galveston Edition

There is something about crossing the causeway to Galveston Island that slows down the clock. Everything is bathed in sand and sun, and you subconsciously slip into vacation mode. You can practically smell the sunscreen as you pass rows of Victorians and brightly colored homes perched on stilts. A big...
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON, TX
globalcirculate.com

July 4 Parade Grand Marshal Quits After Threats to Family

A former Marine and pro soccer player has pulled out of grand marshal duties for a July 4 parade in Friendswood, Texas, after a conservative Houston radio-show host targeted her online with a Twitter post featuring a photo of her son. Haley Carter and her family received physical threats of...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy