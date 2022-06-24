Fun (and free!) exhibit for your Lego lover!

St. Agnes Academy’s beloved head-of-school, Sr. Jane Meyer, O.P. (pictured, on left), was honored at a dinner-and-conversation event with author and alumnae parent Dr. Brené Brown (pictured, on right), celebrating her retirement. Sister Jane has been a prominent figure in the Houston education community for several decades and has served in numerous leadership roles for more than 40 years. Six hundred guests gathered at St. Agnes Academy to honor her dedication, leadership, and commitment to the school, and raised almost $3.4 million for the St. Agnes Foundation, with the majority supporting the Sr. Jane Meyer O.P. Legacy Fund. The event, chaired by Bobby and Lori Redd Huffman and emceed by Tom Koch, featured a conversation on leadership between Sister Jane and Brené Brown. The women had a fireside-style chat about leadership and female empowerment modeled after Dr. Brown’s podcast Dare to Lead. In addition, guests enjoyed dinner, dancing, and a slideshow of more than 500 photos of Sister Jane, dating from 1940 to present day. Memorable photos included Sister Jane and her best friend, Carol, at their St. Agnes junior ring ceremony, Sister Jane in full habit upon stilts in the 1960s, and Sister Jane jumping from an airplane as a promise she made to encourage donations to the school’s Hope for Haiti fundraiser.

