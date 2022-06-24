Altoona man jailed over garden hose fight, police report

An argument over a garden hose landed an Altoona man in jail after police say he forced his way into a home on 18 th Street.

It was about 6 p.m. on Thursday when 41-year-old Jason Highett showed up at a home on the 2000 block of 18 th Street and tried to get the resident to come out and fight, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

An argument had erupted after Highett asked the resident to borrow a garden hose and after sending several threatening text messages, Highett drove to the house to confront him, police noted.

Witnesses told cops Highett knocked on the door and tried to get the man come outside for about 20 minutes. It was then Highett walked onto the porch, opened the door and started to walk inside.

The resident told police he grabbed Highett’s head and face and pushed him out the door. Highett fell into a bush, where he lost his keys, and then sat on a chair in the yard, police added.

When police showed up, Highett was walking away and he was taken into custody. He faces charges that include felony burglary and criminal trespass along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and driving on a suspended license.

Highett was arraigned Friday morning and jailed in lieu of $35,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6 at Central Court in Altoona.

