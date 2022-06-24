ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona man jailed over garden hose fight, police report

By Greg Bock
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqM9b_0gLFUlzQ00

An argument over a garden hose landed an Altoona man in jail after police say he forced his way into a home on 18 th Street.

It was about 6 p.m. on Thursday when 41-year-old Jason Highett showed up at a home on the 2000 block of 18 th Street and tried to get the resident to come out and fight, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

Murder charges dropped against a woman in DUI crash that killed troopers

An argument had erupted after Highett asked the resident to borrow a garden hose and after sending several threatening text messages, Highett drove to the house to confront him, police noted.

Witnesses told cops Highett knocked on the door and tried to get the man come outside for about 20 minutes. It was then Highett walked onto the porch, opened the door and started to walk inside.

The resident told police he grabbed Highett’s head and face and pushed him out the door. Highett fell into a bush, where he lost his keys, and then sat on a chair in the yard, police added.

When police showed up, Highett was walking away and he was taken into custody. He faces charges that include felony burglary and criminal trespass along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and driving on a suspended license.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Highett was arraigned Friday morning and jailed in lieu of $35,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6 at Central Court in Altoona.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

‘I set the fire,’ Altoona man charged with arson at own home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges of arson after he reportedly admitted to setting a fire to the back porch of his own house Tuesday evening, June 28, according to Altoona police. Altoona fire and police were called to a home on the 1300 block of 16th Avenue just after 7 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged after fight with UPMC guards, police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fight with guards at UPMC Altoona landed a man in hot water with police who also had to struggle to detain the man, according to UPMC Police. UPMC Police arrived at the ER area where they reportedly found 23-year-old Curtis Dukes struggling and fighting with two security officers. Police stepped […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$90K worth of raw fentanyl seized, man arrested after bust in Ligonier Borough

About $90,000 worth of raw fentanyl in powder form was confiscated from a Cambria County man Tuesday after an arrest in Ligonier Borough, according to authorities. Cortez M. Haselrig, 25, who lives near Johnstown, is being held at Westmoreland County Prison on charges of drug possession, criminal use of a communication facility and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $500,000.
LIGONIER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
City
Home, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

2 killed, 1 hospitalized after Rt. 153 crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on Route 153 in Boggs Township left two dead and one flown to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries Tuesday morning, June 28. According to state police, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Crooked Sewer Road (Route 153) just south of Jericho Lane. A 69-year-old […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate theft by deception in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Patton Township Police Department is investigating a theft by deception that occurred on Sunday, June 19 at a Michaels in State College. The male and female suspect took merchandise and five prepaid Mastercard gift cards to the register and told the clerk that they had a cash card, according […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating theft from State College Walmart

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Patton Township Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the Walmart in State College. Two suspects arrived at the North Atherton Street Walmart in separate vehicles on Friday, June 24. The man pictured man selected various items in the store while the woman pictured acted as […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Hose#Murder#The Wtaj Newsletter#Central Court
WTAJ

Philly trio faces new charges in large Johnstown drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three out of four Philadelphia men that were arrested when authorities found more than $37,000 worth of drugs in two Johnstown homes in April are now facing other charges. Nigel Lomax, 27, Gary Love, 32, and Kahseem Jackson ,32, now face new charges after the previous ones were withdrawn after a presentment […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Blair County man wanted for home improvement fraud

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a Blair County man they say is wanted for home improvement fraud. Allegheny Township police are looking for Terry Wayne Geist Jr. It’s reported that he has an active warrant for felony home improvement fraud. He’s known to do business as Keystone Custom Carpentry, police said. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Semi Truck Driver ‘Carelessly’ Crashes Into Underpass, Flees Scene

CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Punxsutawney semi truck driver for fleeing the scene of an accident earlier this month. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:32 a.m., on Wednesday, June 15, as a 2005 Mack Truck operated by 35-year-old Corwen Lane, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Locust Lane, in Canoe Township, Indiana County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
abc27.com

Skateboarder injured in Chambersburg accident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are investigating a pedestrian accident investigating a skateboarder. According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of E. Queen Street and S. Main Street on Tuesday. Chambersburg Police say the skateboarder lost control as he entered a busy intersection and struck the rear tandem axles of a semi-truck.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Police to Test Items Found in Stolen Vehicle for DNA

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police will utilize DNA testing to help crack a case after a Franklin man’s vehicle was stolen and later recovered in Clearfield County. Police say an abandoned vehicle was found on a private property along Old 255 Road, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, on Saturday, May 25, around 8:50 a.m.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
The Dispatch

Four Charged In Late-Night Strong Armed Robbery Over Weekend

OCEAN CITY — Three Pennsylvania men and a juvenile were arrested last weekend for an alleged strong-armed robbery in the downtown area. Around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-armed robbery. Officers met with a 25-year-old victim from Baltimore, who informed police he had been assaulted by three males who had stolen some of his personal property, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTAJ

Coroner: Man dead after being struck by car in Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified the man killed as 71-year-old Joseph Varmecky. He was hit by a car on the 500 block of Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lees said the autopsy revealed Varmecky died of blunt force trauma. He […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Rostraver steakhouse

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning in Rostraver. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW. According to Westmoreland County 911, the shooting took place at Sweeney’s Steakhouse on Rostraver Road. Dispatch said the call came in...
WTAJ

Free gunlocks in Centre amid rising suicides by gunfire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Across the country, 4.6 million children live in homes with loaded and unlocked guns. “Among children ages zero to 12 years old, 80% of those who are killed by guns are killed in their own home,” said Cari Gustafson, a volunteer with Be SMART, an organization designed to help parents […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy