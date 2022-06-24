ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Abramoski, one of Buffalo Bills' original employees, dies

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

Eddie Abramoski, who was on the sidelines when the Buffalo Bills played their first game as an AFL expansion team in September 1960, passed away Friday at the age of 88.

Abe, as he was known by everyone in the Bills’ organization during the 37 years he served as the head athletic trainer, was also one of the most revered figures in Bills history.

He taped the ankles of Bills players ranging from the team’s first draft pick back in 1960, Penn State’s Richie Lucas, all the way to the greatest quarterback in team history, Jim Kelly.

As one of the longest-tenured people in the organization, he was inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame in 1996.

Abramoski was born in Erie, Pennsylvania and earned a football scholarship at Purdue University, only to see his career cut short by an injury after his first season with the varsity.

He turned to athletic training upon graduation and worked at the University of Detroit, the United States Military Academy, and later for the Detroit Lions.

“I knew I couldn’t be a successful coach, so when I went into training, I took to it like a duck to water,” Abramoski said in an interview I conducted with him in 1993 for my book, Relentless, which chronicled the first 35 years of the franchise’s history.

“I could tape good, had a knack for recognizing injuries, God-given I guess.”

It was that last stop with the Lions where he first came in contact with former Bills owner Ralph Wilson, and his life changed.

Wilson and his father were part owners of the Lions’ NFL franchise, but he was trying to procure an expansion team in the league and kept getting rebuffed.

When he heard that the fledgling AFL - brain child of long-time Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt - was trying to get off the ground, Wilson agreed to place a franchise in Buffalo.

One of the first men he hired was head coach Buster Ramsey, who had been with the Lions, and Ramsey asked to bring along Abramoski to be the team trainer.

Wilson agreed, and no one worked harder because back in those days, unlike the entire staffs of trainers teams employ today, Abe was a one-man show with only occasional help. And being the trainer wasn’t the only job he had.

“We did everything that 15 or 16 guys do now,” Abramoski said. “We rented a Hertz truck, the players packed their own bags and we physically threw them up. We drove the truck, threw the stuff on the plane, got the truck when we got back, did the same thing.

“Did the laundry, cleaned the locker room, cut the grass at the old Camelot (Inn) where the team trained. Fertilized, put the fence up, painted the locker room. It was fun, we used to laugh.”

Abramoski was twice honored with the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association Appreciation Award., and he was inducted into the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 1986 and later the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.

“We evolved from playing in the Polo Grounds (in New York in the team’s inaugural game in 1960) with 700 people to when we had 17,000 people, and then we grew into Rich Stadium where we played in front of 80,000,” Abramoski said.

“I worked hard, tried to do the best job I could. I survived a lot of coaches and I’d like to think I did a decent job and the organization paid me back far more. I made more money than I ever dreamed I’d make.”

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Eddie Abramoski, one of Buffalo Bills' original employees, dies

