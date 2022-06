Bitcoin climbed on Tuesday after a slew of negative headlines had pushed the cryptocurrency to a new 2022 low over the weekend. The price of bitcoin jumped more than 6% to $21,420.94 around 11:50 a.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics. Over the weekend, it fell as low as $17,958.05. That was the lowest it has fallen since December 2020.

