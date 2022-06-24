ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas AG closes office, creates annual holiday to celebrate overturning Roe

 3 days ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) closed his office and created an annual holiday Friday to celebrate Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Today I’m closing my office—and making it an annual holiday—as a memorial to the 70 million lives lost bc of abortion,” Paxton tweeted.

“We cannot forget the extraordinary violence that Roe and Casey unleashed on our nation,” Paxton continued in a press release, referring to Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. “Because of those decisions, almost 70 million babies have been killed in the womb.”

Paxton announced that he would close all of his offices for the remainder of the day “as a memorial to these babies.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all of them,” said Paxton. “Never again should something like this happen in America.”

The Office of the Texas Attorney General released a statement affirming Paxton’s decision to enshrine June 24 as a holiday and announced that abortion is now illegal in Texas due to a “trigger law” outlawing the practice that was implemented just after the Supreme Court ruling was passed down.

Paxton released an official advisory to instate Texas abortion law after the announcement of the decision.

“Roe v. Wade and its successor case Planned Parenthood v. Casey have absolutely no basis in the U.S. Constitution,” added Paxton to his statement, calling them “illegitimate, illegal, and unconstitutional dictates of a partisan, willful Supreme Court.”

“I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward,” said Paxton.

