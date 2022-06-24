Abortion alternatives for border communities

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade leaves Texas 30 days away from an all-out ban on abortions, Rio Grande Valley women remain in a unique position when it comes to abortion access.

With only one available clinic in the Valley, women have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border for years to access abortion medication.

Medications such as Mifepristone and Misoprostol are used to induce abortions.

In the United States, a prescription from a doctor is needed to obtain either medication.

However, in Mexico, the medications are available over the counter for a fraction of the cost.

Cathy Torres, an organizer with the Frontera Fund which provides financial support to women seeking abortions, said she expects women to continue crossing the border for medication.

“We have family, just right across the border friends, we go have lunch there, we get basic health care there,” Torres said. “So, people have been going over there to access, you know, abortion medication, it’s not anything new.”

Dr. Sujan Gogu, with South Texas Health System, said it’s important to consult with a doctor before taking the medication.

“The later they’re used in pregnancy, you know, the less effective they are,” Gogu said. “Typically, these medications should be used within the first 10 weeks. If you use them kind of after that … it’s not as safe.”

He also said medication abortions can be traumatic and thinks having a doctor by your side can be helpful.

Despite the ruling, the Frontera Fund will continue helping women with abortion access.

