Route 5 in South Windsor Reopens After Serious Crash

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 16 in Colchester is currently CLOSED following a two-vehicle accident. State police, along with EMS and the local fire department were called to Middletown Road and Bulkeley Hill Road at 5:45 pm on Monday. According to State Police, serious injuries were reported, and two individuals...
CROMWELL — A woman who was seriously injured in a crash caused by a blown tire has died, state police said. Troopers learned Friday that Constance Grabowski, 53, of Wethersfield, had died at Saint Francis Hospital, police said. According to the state police, the crash happened about 3:40 p.m....
A man from Shelton has died after a crash on Interstate 91 south in Wallingford early Monday morning. Investigators said 34-year-old Jeremy Bischoff, of Shelton, was traveling in the center lane on I-91 south just north of exit 13 around 2:10 a.m. when he collided when the back of an unknown commercial vehicle.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a collision involving a bicyclist and a pedestrian in Windham on Sunday night. State police said troopers received a third-party report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Boston Post Road around 10 p.m. According to investigators, two people...
Redding police report that early this morning, Monday, June 27 at approximately 2:08 am, they responded to the report of a one-car accident on Route 53, north of John Reed Middle School. According to the police report, a heavily damaged vehicle was found on the roadway. Police say that the...
SOUTHINGTON -- A Windsor man has pleaded no contest to charges connected to a fatal crash in February 2021. Robert Perkins, 27, accepted a plea bargain last week in New Britain Superior Court in which he has not been required to plead guilty to any charges. Instead, the 27-year-old has...
A motorcyclist died in a collision in Hampton Sunday afternoon. Cory Aikins, 52, of Columbia, was riding his motorcycle on Route 6 around 12:45 p.m. when police said it collided with an SUV near Pudding Hill Road in Hampton. Aikins suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - South Windsor police say Route 5 is shut down while they are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident. The crash happened northbound on John Fitch Boulevard between Pleasant Valley Road and Governor’s Highway. Officials say the road could be closed for several hours while police...
A water main break has closed both sides of West Main Street in Norwich on Monday morning. Police said a water main break was reported near West Main Street, also known as Route 82, and Osgood Lane around midnight. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of West Main Street are...
A woman was accused of driving while under the influence after authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Frogtown Road and Parish Road North in New Canaan at about 10:10 p.m. on Friday, June 17, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
A 17-year-old has died and a 21-year-old is injured after a serious crash in Farmington on Saturday night. Officers were called to a two-car crash on Colt Highway at the intersection of Fienemann Road around 8:30 p.m. Police said 17-year-old Luke Roux, of Farmington, and 21-year-old Jacob Coffey, of Farmington,...
CROMWELL — A driver was seriously injured when his van tire blew out, causing him to crash on Route 9 Thursday afternoon, state police said. A 53-year-old Wethersfield man suffered what appeared to be serious injuries from the one-car crash, state police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was seriously injured following an early morning crash in Brimfield Sunday. Massachusetts State Police said that troopers responded to the area of East Brimfield-Holland Road around 12:50 a.m. Sunday for reports of a crash. Troopers arrived and found a...
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing at a Meriden gas station Friday night. Police say they were called to the Valero Gas Station at 396 Cook Road at 10:59 p.m. There they found a motorcycle on its side and the operator who had been ejected after crashing. According the […]
A 17-year-old is dead and another person injured after...
WINSTED — The Department of Public Works is closing a section of West Wakefield Boulevard, in the area of 812, to remove a tree that has fallen into Highland Lake. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30.
A man and woman were killed when they were thrown from a car in a rollover crash on Interstate 395 in Webster, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, police said. A third person in the car was ejected in the crash and was seriously hurt, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. The crash took...
