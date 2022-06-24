Call Of Duty Season 4 Revives Zombies With A Rich Enhancement Of Shi No Numa

As has become tradition, the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers has leaked early (via Dealabs). The user known as billbil-kun has been spot on with PS Plus leaks for nearly a year at this point, so it's pretty safe to say that July's leak will prove to be true. July 2022's PS Plus lineup is said to include Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon. The trio of new PlayStation Plus free games will be available starting July 5 for PS4 and PS5 users. This is one of the better PS Plus lineups of the year, so PlayStation Plus subscribers have a couple of fun games to look forward to trying in the near future.

