ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

'It was awesome' | Milford's Benjamin James reflects on time at Travelers

FOX 61
FOX 61
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CROMWELL, Conn. — Although Connecticut's own Benjamin James may not qualify for this weekend's round of play in the Travelers Championship, he'll be walking away with a lot of confidence. James, who just recently graduated from high school student in Milford, finished his Thursday and Friday rounds of...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Valley Native Kokrak Disqualified from Travelers Championship

Valley native Jason Kokrak was disqualified from round two of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. after failing to record a score on his final hole and subsequently failing to return a scorecard. Kokrak's second shot on the final hole flew "87 yards into the unknown,"...
CROMWELL, CT
FOX 61

Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

CROMWELL, Conn. — Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship with a three-stroke swing on the final hole Sunday, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke ahead...
CROMWELL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Milford, CT
Sports
City
Cromwell, CT
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Subway Moving Global Headquarters From Milford to Shelton

Subway announced Monday it is moving its global headquarters from Milford to Shelton. Subway's headquarters has been in Milford for nearly 50 years, according to the company. “We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking into consideration the community we’ve been a part of for nearly 50 years, while also ensuring we’re able to provide our employees an exceptional workplace experience both professionally and personally,” said CEO John Chidsey in a release.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
CHESHIRE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Golf Scoreboard#American
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Launches Lenny’s Lemonade

Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

'Best Ever' Branford Fireworks Display Wows Crowds

Viewed from alongside the Branford River at the mouth of Branford Harbor, a cascade of color and light fills the night sky over the town dock during the spectacular finale of the Branford Fireworks display on Saturday, June 25. See video of the finale at The Sound's Facebook and Instagram @thesoundct. (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound)
BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford demonstrators rally for abortion access

HARTFORD, Conn. — Rallies continue in Connecticut following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade last week. Abortion rights advocates rallied outside of Hartford City Hall Monday evening. “This to me is such a human rights issue,” Audra King from Hartford said. Abortion is legal in...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
fishersisland.net

The History of Race Rock Light

This 45-minute video directed by Pierce Rafferty and Marisela La Grave chronicles the remarkable story of how a lighthouse came to be erected in 1878 on a dangerous submerged ledge amidst some of the most unpredictable and swiftest moving tides on the East Coast. This event will be held at the Fishers Island Theater with a reception immediately following and is a benefit to launch the New London Maritime Society’s restoration campaign for Race Rock Light.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Search for missing man in Candlewood Lake suspended until Tuesday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The search for the man who was reported missing on Candlewood Lake on Friday has been suspended until Tuesday due to inclement weather on Monday. Officials say the 20-year-old was reported missing Friday evening while swimming near Chicken Rock,...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Northford's Millpond Gatherings is CT's Newest Destination Location

Located at 1565 Middletown Ave. in Northford, Millpond Gatherings is a 20,000 square-foot hospitality facility consisting of five establishments; The Steakhouse, The Tavern and The Event Venue; with The Market and The Inn to come in phase 2. Image from Millpond Gatherings/Facebook) Millpond Gatherings is an all encompassing destination location....
NORTHFORD, CT
outdoors.org

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic, (Moderate, (B3B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Wear sturdy boots/shoes, and bring water and a trail snack. Optional lunch stop following the hike at Skipper's Seafood Restaurant. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (GPS Ref: 5 Memorial Park Drive), Niantic (East Lyme) CT) and restrooms. Meet at 9:30 AM near the kiosk.
EAST LYME, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Darien, CT

Darien is a coastal town in Fairfield County, Connecticut. It's also the smallest city in the Gold Coast region. Despite its relatively small size, this affluent suburban community is one of the richest in America. Even though the majority of Darien is residential, there are plenty of things to do...
DARIEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy