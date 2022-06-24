'It was awesome' | Milford's Benjamin James reflects on time at Travelers
FOX 61
3 days ago
CROMWELL, Conn. — Although Connecticut's own Benjamin James may not qualify for this weekend's round of play in the Travelers Championship, he'll be walking away with a lot of confidence. James, who just recently graduated from high school student in Milford, finished his Thursday and Friday rounds of...
Valley native Jason Kokrak was disqualified from round two of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. after failing to record a score on his final hole and subsequently failing to return a scorecard. Kokrak's second shot on the final hole flew "87 yards into the unknown,"...
CROMWELL, Conn. — Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship with a three-stroke swing on the final hole Sunday, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke ahead...
CROMWELL, Conn. — After flooding rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida last September, hole no. 13 at the TPC River Highlands Golf Course in Cromwell suffered severe damage. But the team at the Travelers Championship reacted swiftly to begin the rebuild in time for the annual tournament. Essentially,...
SHELTON, Conn. — Subway’s global headquarters are moving from Milford to Shelton, the company announced Monday. Earlier this month, FOX61 reported the company was considering moving the corporate offices from Milford – where they have been located for decades – to somewhere in Fairfield county. The...
Subway announced Monday it is moving its global headquarters from Milford to Shelton. Subway's headquarters has been in Milford for nearly 50 years, according to the company. “We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking into consideration the community we’ve been a part of for nearly 50 years, while also ensuring we’re able to provide our employees an exceptional workplace experience both professionally and personally,” said CEO John Chidsey in a release.
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Main Street Creamery in Wethersfield and Scoops &...
(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Connecticut should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Archie Moore’s as having the best wings in the state.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When making summer plans, some people dream of visiting tropical, far-away beaches on exotic islands. However, a new list from Travel Pulse, a travel-focused website, shows that vacationers don't need to travel far in order to make the most out of their summer plans.
Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.
Viewed from alongside the Branford River at the mouth of Branford Harbor, a cascade of color and light fills the night sky over the town dock during the spectacular finale of the Branford Fireworks display on Saturday, June 25. See video of the finale at The Sound's Facebook and Instagram @thesoundct. (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound)
HARTFORD, Conn. — Rallies continue in Connecticut following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade last week. Abortion rights advocates rallied outside of Hartford City Hall Monday evening. “This to me is such a human rights issue,” Audra King from Hartford said. Abortion is legal in...
The building has laid empty for more than a decade, and the multi-year effort to bring the Comet Diner back to its former glory continues.
The post Inside Oddities: Bringing the Comet Diner back to Asylum Hill appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
What's the most terrifying feeling when you're driving? I think it's almost being side-swiped by an inattentive driver. You see it coming, but they don't. I'm terrified of driving along I-84 East and West between Exit 3 and 8 in Danbury lately, I think I'm finally done I-84, I give up.
This 45-minute video directed by Pierce Rafferty and Marisela La Grave chronicles the remarkable story of how a lighthouse came to be erected in 1878 on a dangerous submerged ledge amidst some of the most unpredictable and swiftest moving tides on the East Coast. This event will be held at the Fishers Island Theater with a reception immediately following and is a benefit to launch the New London Maritime Society’s restoration campaign for Race Rock Light.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The search for the man who was reported missing on Candlewood Lake on Friday has been suspended until Tuesday due to inclement weather on Monday. Officials say the 20-year-old was reported missing Friday evening while swimming near Chicken Rock,...
Located at 1565 Middletown Ave. in Northford, Millpond Gatherings is a 20,000 square-foot hospitality facility consisting of five establishments; The Steakhouse, The Tavern and The Event Venue; with The Market and The Inn to come in phase 2. Image from Millpond Gatherings/Facebook) Millpond Gatherings is an all encompassing destination location....
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Wear sturdy boots/shoes, and bring water and a trail snack. Optional lunch stop following the hike at Skipper's Seafood Restaurant. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (GPS Ref: 5 Memorial Park Drive), Niantic (East Lyme) CT) and restrooms. Meet at 9:30 AM near the kiosk.
First of all, let me clarify my definition of a Dive Bar, which I borrowed from John Marshall's book, 'Dive Bar Connoisseurs' where he stated:. Once considered a derogatory term, dive bar is now a coveted badge of honor bestowed by aficionados looking for authenticity in such establishments. In other...
Darien is a coastal town in Fairfield County, Connecticut. It's also the smallest city in the Gold Coast region. Despite its relatively small size, this affluent suburban community is one of the richest in America. Even though the majority of Darien is residential, there are plenty of things to do...
