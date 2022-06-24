The 4 Best Electric Scooters Under $600: Gotrax, Segway & More

Click here to read the full article.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sky-high gas prices have forced commuters to find new ways to get around. If you’re looking for an eco-friendly way to get to work or school, an electric scooter might be perfect.

The battery-powered devices are becoming more popular, due in part to gas prices, but after a sales slump in 2019 and 2020, the electric scooter industry is bouncing back. The global scooter market is expected to reach $111 billion by 2030 . Even Justin Bieber has jumped on the trend .

To get you started on an electric scooter journey, we’ve compiled a list of four of the best-rated electric scooters that you can buy for less than $600.

Electric scooters can range in price from less than $100 (like this adjustable scooter from SereneLife ) to well over $1,000 (like this Bugatti Scooter ). For those of you who don’t have the budget for a $1,200 Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter , our list features cheaper alternatives.

See more below.

Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter



$299.99



$





Buy Now

1

The Ninebot Scooter from Segway is recommended for shorter commutes and is one of the cheaper scooters in the Segway lineup. Manufactured with aerospace-grade aluminum alloy with a powerful 250W motor, Segway Ninebot ES1L can reach up to 12.4 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 pounds. A spring in the front shock absorber is designed to cushion the rider from bumps and dips, and 8-inch inner-support hollow tires provide maximum comfort. The Ninebot features front electronic, and rear foot brakes ensure braking safety.

Gotrax Revival Electric Scooter



$348



$398



13% OFF





Buy Now

1

Gotrax started out making hoverboards and has since expanded into electric scooters and electric bikes. The Gotrax Revival is a high-capacity scooter with a maximum travel range of up to 12 miles and a 36V/5.2AH battery that recharges in about four hours. The adult electric powered scooter features a quiet, 250W motor with a top speed of 15. 5 MPH and max load of 220 pounds. The scooter can tackle steep small hills with ease, making it a perfect commuting. It features a rear disc braking and anti-lock braking system and a LED display that shows current speed, speed modes, battery life, and more. Other features include a 5.7″ wide deck so that both feet can fit comfortably; a soft anti-slip pedal, and cruise control.

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter



$552.49



$699.99



21% OFF





Buy Now

1

The Hiboy S2 Pro has a 25-mile travel range before the battery needs to be recharged. This sleek scooter offers smooth cruising and accelerating thanks in part to a 500W motor, customized cruise and speed control, a double breaking system, and 10-inch solid tires providing maximum comfort — even on rough surfaces. The portable, folding structure makes it great for commuting and storing away.

Niu KQi2 Pro Electric Scooter



$529 with instant coupon



$599





Buy Now

1

Cruise in style with the NIU KQi2 Pro electric scooter . An alternative to the Segway, the KQi2 Pro is equipped with a high-capacity, 365Wh lithium battery and a 300W Motor with up to 600W output delivering max speeds of up to 17.4 mph, a 15 percent hill grade climbing ability, and an approximate travel range of up to 31 miles (the battery takes six hours to fully charge). The improved 10-inch Unstoppable Tubeless Tires deliver excellent shock absorption, while a dual braking system (front, drum brake, and rear electric brake) provides safer and more stable stopping. The KQi2 Pro also features a high-powered Halo headlight, braking lights, and a mechanical bell.