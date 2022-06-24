ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Go Deino Field Notes guide

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go has been growing at a rapid pace since launch, adding in tons of new content and ways to play, as well as more Pokemon to catch of course. One of the most popular reasons to come back to the game is the Community Day events that happen each month....

www.digitaltrends.com

ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of PS2 Classic

PS4 players have been surprised with a stealth release that can trace its roots back to both the PS2 and even the PS1. The PS5 has been out for nearly two years now, but not only does the PS4 continue to get games, but in some cases, it's getting games that the PS5 isn't even getting. How long this will last? Not long. Maybe a couple of years, though if a recession is imminent it may very well extend the shelf life of the PS4. Whatever the case, today, it has not just a new game, but a new stealth release.
RETAIL
CNET

Get a Free Pokemon for Pokemon Sword and Shield This Weekend

The Pokemon Championships continue this weekend with the North America International, and viewers who tune in to the competition will receive a free present for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Pokemon Company is giving away a free Gastrodon during the North America International Championships. This Pokemon is based on the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The online Pokemon Center store has provided players with some exclusive news about a pre-order bonus for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier this week, pre-orders for the new Pokemon games went live on the online Pokemon Center retail store. Surprisingly, the pre-order page noted that players will receive a code for a unique accessory to be used within the game – a backpack their character can wear during their adventure. Details about the style and design of the backpack will be revealed at a later date. The backpack will only be unlocked via a code that will be distributed to players via email on the game's release date.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

How to Get Pokemon Radical Red Houndoom

Hello, trainers!!! Radical Red is one of the best difficulty hacks in the fan game community. With all current-gen Pokemon available, players can make teams with any of their favorite mons. This article will go over where to find Pokemon Radical Red Houndoom. Houndoom’s Stats. Houndoom is a fairly...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Is Bad News For Those Hoping to Play It Soon

A new update on The Elder Scrolls 6, while brief, is disappointing news for all fans of the RPG series hoping to play the new installment on Xbox Series X and PC anytime soon It's been 11 years since the proper installment in the series, Skyrim, was released. And the wait for the next installment is nowhere near done. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced back in the summer of 2018. At the time, Bethesda boss Todd Howard warned it was very far away, and he was kidding with this warning. Four years later, the game is still in pre-production. Starfield will end up taking four to five years to release after it left pre-production. You can do the math, and it's not good for Elder Scrolls fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Potentially Teased by Nintendo Store

Rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation for this coming week have grown even stronger thanks to a recent development associated with the Nintendo Store. For multiple weeks now, it has been reported and expected that Nintendo would hold its latest Direct showcase before June comes to a close. And while Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that this will actually be the case, a new move associated with the company may have just indicated that a Direct is definitely about to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones release date, gameplay reveal may be coming soon

Skull and Bones, the upcoming action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Singapore and published by Ubisoft, is reportedly getting a new official reveal next month, according to Tom Henderson of Try Hard Guides. The pirate game may reportedly receive new details during the week of the Fourth of July, likely in...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Deino Community Day event guide

Pokémon Go’s June 2022 Community Day focuses on Deino, the dragon- and dark-type Pokémon. Deino Community Day will feature a heavily increased spawn rate for Alolan Deino, with increased chances to find Shiny versions of it as well as a special move for its evolution Hydreigon to learn.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

F1 2022 game release date and pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC

The next installment in the official Formula 1 racing game series is on its way with a release date of 1 July on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC. Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the latest entry and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship.F1 21 made some changes to the franchise when it released last year. We can expect to see the Miami Grand Prix makes its gaming debut as well as the F2 2021 season and the option to build...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online Review: An Essential Purchase, but Skip the Upgrades

Nobody likes being forced into too many subscriptions, but sometimes they're necessary. If you're hoping to play online games with the Nintendo Switch, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. The Xbox and PlayStation require subscription plans to allow online multiplayer gaming, and Nintendo Switch Online is a similar proposition.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Raft: The Final Chapter - How To Unlock All New Characters

After a long period spent in Steam Early Access, Raft has finally received its 1.0 update and official release. The PC exclusive introduces several new characters in what's billed as "The Final Chapter," but this final chapter is just a new beginning for some players. If you want to have more characters available to you than just Maya and Rouhi, use our guide to learn how to unlock all characters in Raft.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Niantic Addresses Pokemon Go Community Concerns And Offers More Go Fest 2022 Details

Pokemon Go has always been a game meant to be played outside. Developer Niantic is eager to remind players of this and even more eager to remind everyone that outdoor Go Fests are happening in Seattle, Berlin, and Sapporo in the coming months. We spoke with Pokemon Go’s director of global live events Humberto Kam recently about why now is the time to take Pokemon Go outside again, even with lingering COVID concerns, and Niantic shared a presentation doubling down on why now is the time to go back outside to catch Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Releases Final Hisuian Snow Episode: Watch

Pokemon has been showing some love to the Pokemon Legends: Arceus spin-off game with a special new miniseries showcasing the older Hisuian region, and now the final episode of the Pokemon: Hisuian Snow anime series has officially released. It would have been difficult for the main anime series to explore the centuries old Hisuian region without completely ruining its current moment with Ash and Goh in the Pokemon Journeys anime series, so outside of a single special adventure for it, the Hisuian region has been getting a special deep dive with a new miniseries showcases a new character and story.
COMICS
Digital Trends

Midyear progress report: Here are the best games of 2022 so far

We’re already nearly halfway through 2022, and it’s been an unusual year when it comes to new video game releases. The first quarter of 2022 was loaded with massive hits that eclipsed 2021’s holiday season. Major releases slowed to a drip after March though, creating a front-loaded year for gamers. Even with a slower cadence, however, each month has brought some excellent new titles — some of which were easy to miss.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best Warzone UGM-8 loadout

As part of the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune update, players have a new LMG to play with. It’s called the UGM-8 and it’s absolutely a meta weapon thanks to its accuracy and ease of use at long range. With this being part of the Warzone meta, it’s highly recommended to level it up and use the best build, whether you’re on Caldera or Fortune’s Keep. But how should you build the UGM-8 and what’s the best loadout you should use?
VIDEO GAMES

