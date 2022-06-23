ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren't as close as they 'appear'

By Josh Matthews
 4 days ago
With the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving coming to an “impasse” during contract discussions, a reports has come out that superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren’t “as close as they appear.”

As the contract talks breakdown between the organization and the former NBA champion were reportedly working towards a happy medium.

Even though Irving is hesitant to sign with the Nets for a short-term deal, reportedly no teams across the league are doing anything to open up the cap space for the ball-handler.

Sports commentator Nick Friedell made the following comments about the duo on SportsCenter.

“At every turn publicly, [Kevin Durant] has been there to support [Kyrie Irving], to say we need Kyrie, to say Kyrie can win a title with me here in Brooklyn. But I can tell you, I’ve been talking to people in the organization the last couple of weeks, when they finally sit down and talk to Kevin throughout the summer, they are trying to figure out if Kevin saw what everybody else saw. … The reason that whole season got sidetracked was because they couldn’t count on Kyrie, and they didn’t know if he was going to be out there. And the issue with Kevin is, he wants to win badly, he wants to be loyal to his friend. But I’ve been told that relationship, while very close, isn’t always as close as it appears to be.”

