Report: Nets' Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren't as close as they 'appear'

With the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving coming to an “impasse” during contract discussions, a reports has come out that superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren’t “as close as they appear.”

As the contract talks breakdown between the organization and the former NBA champion were reportedly working towards a happy medium.

Even though Irving is hesitant to sign with the Nets for a short-term deal, reportedly no teams across the league are doing anything to open up the cap space for the ball-handler.

Sports commentator Nick Friedell made the following comments about the duo on SportsCenter.