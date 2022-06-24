ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filing Period Opens For Bend City Council Candidates

By KBND News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR -- Three City Council seats and the position of Mayor will appear on the November ballot. The filing period is now open through August 30. Information about filing, including forms, can be found here. Candidates must reside within the city limits of Bend for at least one year...

