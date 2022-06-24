Filing Period Opens For Bend City Council Candidates

BEND, OR-- Bend Fire and Rescue celebrates its new ladder truck Tuesday with a traditional fire service ceremony. The 107' truck will respond to calls in and around Bend, and Chief Todd Riley says it replaces a previous truck that was in service for more than 19 years, "Our response equipment - it doesn’t last forever. To get 20 years out of a ladder truck, that is the end of its life and that’s industry standard. And, it’s time for us to replace it." He adds, "The reach is the same; we can still reach every building in Bend. We have 107’ vertical capability." But, he says, "It’s a new engine, new chassis and the safety features that come along with it are really important. But, it does have a ton more equipment on it and gives us a lot more capabilities."

BEND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO