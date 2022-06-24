Friday, 6/24/2022 WBR Morning News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Indiana State Fair announced the addition of 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Pat Benetar as the final on the Free Stage. State Fair will take place July 29 through August 21 and these shows are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All start at...

www.woofboomnews.com

woofboomnews.com

Monday, 6/27/2022 WBR Morning News

Reviewing the capture from Friday – As we reported Live Friday morning, they were searching for a man wanted in connection with Thursday night homicides in Huntington was apprehended by police in northern Madison County on Friday – 27 year old James Bonewits Jr. was named as a person of interest related to stabbings of two people fatally and injuring two others.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

New era for school choice in Indiana begins Monday

Parents and guardians of Indiana children with disabilities can take advantage of a new state program giving them total control over their child's education funding. The Indiana Education Scholarship Account (ESA) program offers maximum flexibility to families who choose to opt out of traditional schooling in favor of finding their own appropriate education programs and services for their eligible child.
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
wfyi.org

Wanted: Indiana teachers who will switch to special education

As Indiana schools scramble to find enough qualified special education teachers, district administrators are trying to chip away at the shortage by training their own educators. The Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education is launching an 11-month training program, known as ASSET, that will prepare current educators for permits...
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Two sides of abortion battle face off at Indiana Statehouse

Hoosiers on both sides of the abortion fight collided at the Indiana capital Saturday. Thousands of people protested the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional protections for abortion. Others voiced support for Indiana lawmakers to ban the procedure during next months’s special legislative session. From the...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana On My Way Pre-K applications still open

INDIANAPOLIS — As the summer continues, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) is reminding Hoosier families that grants are available through the On My Way Pre-K program. On My Way Pre-K provides free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education for children who qualify. Kids must be 4-years-old by Aug. 1,...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Muehlhausen Park in Logansport closed to the public June 26, 2022

Last Updated on June 25, 2022 by Logansport Parks and Recreation Department. The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department has announced that Muehlhausen Park and the Muehlhausen Aquatic Center(including splashpad) will be closed to the public on Sunday, June 26 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Indiana National Guard...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Forbes ranks ‘Best Banks’ in Indiana

Forbes has released its 2022 ranking of “America’s Best Banks in Each State.” The publication says the list was compiled from surveys of customers, who rated the banks based on branch services, digital services and financial advice. Forbes and market research firm Statista surveyed about 26,000 U.S....
INDIANA STATE
woofboomnews.com

Wednesday, 6/22/2022 WBR Morning News

Judges uses BOLD lettering – This time the phrase “no further continuances” was in bold print in the Judge’s ruling last Friday for another continuance: as we first reported yesterday, the allegations of excessive force will not be in court Aug. 15, related to MPD cops Chase Winkle and Corey Posey, and Joseph Krejsa, retired now. This is the 6th delay.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana law professor discusses abortion ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Jennifer Drobac joined News 8 Saturday to breakdown the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision. Drobac is a professor at IU Mckinney School of Law. She specializes in sexual harassment law and constitutional law that relates to family issues. Learn more by watching the...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.
HOLTON, IN
KISS 106

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN

