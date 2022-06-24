ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Preschool class openings in Norwalk

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago

NORWALK — Norwalk City School District Public Preschool has both morning and afternoon openings for children who will turn 4 years old by Oct. 1, 2022.

Norwalk City School District Public Preschool provides preschool services to economically disadvantaged children whose family income falls at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. If interested, please go to the Norwalk City School District website and register on the Maplehurst page using the following link: https://www.norwalktruckers.net/maplehurstelementary_home.aspx. Or you can call the Preschool Office and leave a message at 419.660.1815.

Your call will be returned within two business days.

