Get to know new Sixers guard De'Anthony Melton after draft night trade

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are clearly in win-now mode. A draft pick at No. 23 was not going to help them win a title in the 2022-23 season so president Daryl Morey did what he felt was right by trading the pick as well as Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton.

At this point, now is the time for Sixers fans to get familiar with their team’s newest player. Melton is a guy who can help the Sixers get to the next level and get over the hump in the Eastern Conference and Sixers Wire is going to list some facts and some knowledge on the 4-year veteran to help fans get to know Melton and what he brings to the table.

Melton's profile and career thus far

Melton was actually selected by Morey with the Houston Rockets in the 2018 NBA draft. He was the 46th overall pick before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in August of that offseason. He then signed with the Grizzlies in the 2019 offseason and he averaged 9.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across three seasons in Memphis. He averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.4% from deep in the 2021-22 season in 73 games with 15 starts.

A physical perimeter defender

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Melton is a physical perimeter defender who bothers the hell out of opponents which makes him a legitimate two-way player in this league. He has great hands, he’s a good screen navigator on the defensive end, and he can guard 1-through-3. He had a steal percentage of 2.5 and a block percentage of 21.1 which ranked him in the top 5 percentile per Cleaning the Glass in both categories.

Melton on offense

Melton’s shooting combined with his defensive ability is going to make him a very important piece for the Sixers. The one criticism is that he does have a tendency to do too much on the offensive end, but when he sticks to his game, he is a very productive player on that end. He is Philadelphia’s first legitimate two-way player in some time.

Melton's current contract

Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Melton signed a 4-year $35 million contract with the Grizzlies in the 2020 offseason so he has two years left on his deal. He will make roughly $9 million in the 2022-23 season and then around $9.6 million in the 2023-24 season.