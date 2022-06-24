Friday morning First To Know forecast (06/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Atlantic basin is getting busy but locally, there are no concerns. There are two tropical waves located in the central Atlantic Ocean generally moving westward near the coast of South America. According to the National Hurricane Center, storm activity has increased in association with a tropical wave that is projected to head westward toward the Caribbean Sea as the week progresses. There is a 70% chance for development over the next 2 days. This may become our second named tropical cyclone of the 2022 season. If it can gain enough strength, it will be named "Bonnie."

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO