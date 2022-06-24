ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Friday morning First To Know forecast (06/24/2022)

By Christian Palacio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning!. We have clear to partly cloudy skies for you in the morning. Today is another day of triple digit temperatures, with highs in the lower 100s. Good news is we can expect this heat wave to give us a break, as we have a...

Monday morning First to Know Tropics Check (06/27/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Atlantic basin is getting busy but locally, there are no concerns. There are two tropical waves located in the central Atlantic Ocean generally moving westward near the coast of South America. According to the National Hurricane Center, storm activity has increased in association with a tropical wave that is projected to head westward toward the Caribbean Sea as the week progresses. There is a 70% chance for development over the next 2 days. This may become our second named tropical cyclone of the 2022 season. If it can gain enough strength, it will be named "Bonnie."
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Gadsden; Jefferson; Leon; Wakulla The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Southern Grady County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tallahassee, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Tallahassee, Havana, Midway, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Attapulgus, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody, Wakulla Springs, Florence, Laingkat, Calvary and Tallahassee Mall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tallahassee, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Clients enjoy wonderful food and order their famous American hamburgers, soft fried sweet potatoes, and outstanding shepherd's pie at this institution. Order some delicate pancakes, abundant strawberries with cream, and delicious vanilla ice cream. Its guests can sample a variety of its fantastic tap beer, amazing wine, and excellent craft beer. Midtown Caboose, according to most critics, serves superb American coffee, great smoothies, and great tea.
Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely. Feely was a staple of LCS athletics, serving at both Leon and Godby during his decades-long career. He was the Lions’ AD for almost 20 years prior to his retirement at the end of the 2021 school year.
Tallahassee firefighter recalls responding to Surfside condo collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It has been one year since 98 people were killed in a condominium collapse in Surfside. Lieutenant Angel Guzman with the Tallahassee Fire Department was one of nearly 25 firefighters dispatched from the department to aid the seven other urban search and rescue teams for the state.
20 Best Things To Do In Tallahassee, FL, You Shouldn’t Miss

As Florida’s capital city, there are countless things to do in Tallahassee! Here you’ll find larger-than-life festivals, exciting nightlife, award-winning dining, over 700 miles of nature trails, and countless outdoor adventures!. With rolling hills and roads draped with oak canopies, you’ll discover a whole new side to Florida....
Tallahassee police investigating Crawfordville Road stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a stabbing at a gas station on Crawfordville Road Sunday night. Officers learned about the stabbing at the Marathon Gas located at 4209 Crawfordville Road around 9:35 p.m. when the victim arrived at a hospital in the area. The man had a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to police.
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Goodbye Roe, hello Dobbs

Will Republicans forge a new path after half a century of Roe v. Wade?. It’s been mere hours since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and Florida Republicans are already posturing to expand on the state’s upcoming abortion ban. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban (HB 5)...
Jackson County, FL man arrested for reckless driving

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man is behind bars after he attempted to assault Jackson County officers on Saturday. Deputies for the Sheriff’s Office observed the man later identified as Jantz Anthony Reinard Johnson traveling at high speeds on Highway 73 South on the night of June 25.
Runaway teenager from Fla. found safe in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who reportedly ran away in Hattiesburg has been located. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Ka’Niyah Nevaeh-Sky Williams, 13, has been located and is safe. HPD reported that Williams, who is originally from Tallahassee, Fla., ran away this past Saturday, June...
Sneads, Florida man wanted on charges in Tri-State area arrested

SNEADS, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man wanted on numerous felony warrants in the Tri-State area was arrested Friday. At 9:27 a.m. on June 24, officers on patrol in the area of Gloster Avenue and Highway 90 in Sneads, Florida observed Todd Will Herring seating in a vehicle in front of a local business.
Two men injured in overnight Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting on Conklin Street that left two men injured early Friday morning. It happened around 12:50 a.m. on Conklin Street, near FAMU Way, according to TPD. The department’s forensics team was investigating the 1100 block of Conklin St.
Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors at Jackson County motel

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is facing charges in Jackson County after being accused of stabbing a person with scissors. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motel on Highway 71 South Saturday night. They say when they arrived, they found a man holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand.
