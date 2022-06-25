These 11 Movies Were All Majorly Criticized Before They Even Hit Theaters, And The Reasons Range From Reasonable To Absolutely Wild

Related
purewow.com
Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad
In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
3 Popular Hallmark Movie Franchises I Just Realized Got Canceled
Even before GAC Family Exits, Hallmark was making some major changes to its popular movie franchises.
Jason Momoa Ate A Lot Of Food While Filming Fast X In Italy, And It Sounds Like His Dad Bod Made A Return Appearance
Jason Momoa visited historical sites, filmed Fast X and ate a lot of food while in Italy. Bring on the dad bod.
Chris Hemsworth Shows Major Love To Wife Elsa Pataky After Her Netflix Movie Hits #1
Elsa Pataky's Interceptor is the top film on Netflix, and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, showed his love and support.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia
Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actress, Dead at 61
Actress Mary Mara has passed away after drowning in New York’s St. Lawrence River. Mara had reportedly gone for a swim in the river to exercise while visiting her sister, according to New York State Police. And early Sunday morning (June 26), her body was found in the town of Cape Vincent. Police arrived on the scene around 8 am.
This bridesmaid's $40 Shein dress was the wrong shade of orange, so she dyed it just days before the wedding she was in
Tristan Olivo was told to purchase a burnt-orange bridesmaid dress, but the option she fell in love with was more of a neon shade.
AOL Corp
Adam Sandler left ‘bleeding terribly’ after an accident in bed
Adam Sandler was excited to talk about his new film, Hustle, on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But before he could talk about anything, Fallon asked him about a visible bruise and scab under his eye. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s Why Tim Allen Wasn’t Cast as Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Movie
Disney/Pixar’s latest film, Lightyear, just hit theaters, and it has us buzzing with questions. For example, why wasn’t the original voice actor, Tim Allen, in the new flick?. As you may know, Chris Evans replaced Allen as Buzz Lightyear. And with the new movie, fans of the Toy...
Kim Kardashian Heard The Rumors About Pete Davidson And Was DTF, But She Explained Why It's More Than That Now
Kim Kardashian got candid about how she and Pete Davidson got together on The Kardashians, saying she was "DTF" early on, but that it's become more than that.
The image in this mind-bending optical illusion that you see first reveals how likely you are to cheat
OPTICAL illusions often claim to reveal parts of your personality that even you may not realise. But this particular brain teaser has the potential to stir up trouble in some relationships - as it claims to divulge how likely you are to cheat. Reasons for being unfaithful often range from...
Jennifer Aniston says the salad she ate daily on the 'Friends' set is 'totally different' from the recipe going viral on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad every day for 10 years on the "Friends" set. But those viral TikToks have her recipe completely wrong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry Displayed ‘Bizarre Language’ As Palace ‘Still Absolutely Furious,’ Expert Claims
A royal correspondent described the previous statements of Prince Harry as “bizarre language.” This comes as the relationship between the royal-born Prince and the British Royal Family reportedly remains “very frosty.”
'It's hard to describe the feeling of relief and gratitude we felt': Tom Hiddleston reveals filming Loki in a pandemic bubble was the most 'profound' moment of his career
Tom Hiddleston has spoken out about the most profound moment of his career after filming Loki in a bubble with the rest of the cast during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, 41, who plays the title character in the Disney+ series, was forced to take time out from work when Covid-19 spread across the globe, forcing filming of the first series to pause when the cast and crew went into lockdown for five months.
Nicole Kidman ‘splashes $1.35 million on another apartment in building where she already owns four properties’
Nicole Kidman is said to have spent $1.35 million on another apartment in the building where she already owns four properties. The ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actress, 55, has reportedly purchased a fifth property in the Milsons Point’s Latitude block, Sydney. According to the Domain website, “settlement records...
Baby girl born with a 'permanent smile' becomes a TikTok star as one of just 14 people in the world with the rare condition
A mum has revealed the 'huge shock' of her daughter being born with a 'permanent smile' and is now sharing the family's life on TikTok to raise awareness about the rare condition. Cristina Vercher, 21, and her husband Blaize Mucha, 20, from Adelaide, South Australia, welcomed their daughter Ayla Summer...
Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10
Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’
No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens
Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
Lacey Chabert Is Filming A Hallmark Movie In Hawaii And The Pic She Shared Is Jaw-Dropping
See Lacey Chabert at work filming in Hawaii. (Go ahead, let your jaw drop.)
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0