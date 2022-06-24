ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

‘I ended her life’: Brian Laundrie’s confession note revealed as he claimed he wanted to ‘take away’ Gabby Petito’s pain

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWPBv_0gLD5Jbs00

Brian Laundrie claimed he wanted to “take away” Gabby Petito ’s pain in a confession note found beside his remains.

Fox News obtained the notebook in which Laundrie, 23, admitted killing Ms Petito, 22, and perversely claimed he thought her death was “merciful”.

“I ended her life," Laundrie wrote in a notebook recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park alongside Laundrie’s body on 20 October 2021.

“I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made.

“I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided I took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her.”

Laundrie died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in a reserve five miles from his parent’s home in North Port, Florida.

In the confession note , Laundrie said he decided he “couldn’t go on” after strangling his girlfriend of nearly three years.

“From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

He also asked for sympathy for his parents.

“Please do not make life harder for my family, they lost a son and a daughter and a daughter – the most wonderful girl in the world. Gabby I’m sorry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q39op_0gLD5Jbs00

A coroner ruled Ms Petito died by manual strangulation. Her body was found on the border of the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on 19 September after a month-long, nationwide, missing persons search that captured the attention of the country.

Laundrie claimed in the confession note that Ms Petito had been injured after falling into a creek prior to her death.

“I found her breathing heavily gasping my name, she was freezing cold,” he wrote.

“I carried her as far as I could down the stream towards the car, stumbling exhausted in shock, when my knees buckled and knew I couldn’t safely carry her. I started a fire and spooned her as close to the heat, she was so thin, had already been freezing too long. I couldn’t at the time realize that I should’ve started a fire first but I wanted her out of the cold back to the car.”

Laundrie wrote that his girlfriend’s feet and wrists hurt, and she was violently shaking from the cold.

He claimed she was “gasping in pain, begging for an end to her pain”.

“I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injurys (sic). Only that she was in extreme pain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1wXS_0gLD5Jbs00

Ms Petito and Laundrie set off in their campervan on a cross-country trip in July 2021 and had been documenting their travels on YouTube.

On 1 September, Laundrie returned to his parents’ home alone.

Ms Petito’s parents reported her missing on 11 September after they couldn’t get in contact with her and Laundrie was refusing to say where she was.

Laundrie went on the run days later with his family telling police he was heading into the nature reserve close to their home.

On 19 September, Ms Petito’s remains were found in a Wyoming national park with her autopsy confirming that she had been strangled to death.

A month later on 20 October, Laundrie’s remains were found inside the Florida reserve, about five miles from his parent’s house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXVPd_0gLD5Jbs00

His remains had been submerged in water for several weeks, but the note was preserved after being placed in a waterproof bag.

Attorneys for the Laundries and Petitos met with the FBI in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, in which items belonging to Brian and Gabby were returned to the families.

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said he was sharing the notebook with Fox News “as a matter of transparency”.

Ms Petito’s parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt have filed a lawsuit alleging that Chris and Roberta Laundrie not only knew their daughter was dead, but knew the location of her body, as they frantically searched hoping to find her alive.

They appeared for a preliminary hearing at the Sarasota County Circuit Court on Tuesday where a judge was deciding whether the case can proceed to trial.

The Petitos allege Brian’s parents released a misleading statement through their lawyer that their daughter was still alive when they knew their son Brian had already killed her.

They also claim the Laundries were helping Brian evade law enforcement.

The Laundries have sought to dismiss the lawsuit, and deny any knowledge of Ms Petito’s killing.

Comments / 16

Aldyth Elizalde Stika
3d ago

1st. Her van she bought it and supported both of them. 2nd. Parents need to be arrested and charged as accomplices after th e fact. They knew where the body was and that she was dead before anyone started looking

Reply
21
Peyton
3d ago

Even if what he says is true, ending her pain by killing her is not the solution. You make it to your car and you go to the hospital. Suffocating her definitely is painless, so I feel like she would have preferred whatever she was experiencing over being choked. I also think his concern for his parents means they knew something.

Reply
11
brinx
3d ago

it's obvious he and his parents wrote this note together before he offed himself. they deserve prison time.

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Chilling jail call captures disgraced scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he’s ‘allegedly done illegal stuff’

Chilling audio has captured disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he has “allegedly done illegal stuff” in a jailhouse phone call with his surviving son – one year on from the still-unsolved double murder of his wife and son.In the phone call, part of a trove of jailhouse calls obtained by The State, Mr Murdaugh is heard speaking to his adult son Buster Murdaugh from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he has been holed up since October on a string of financial fraud charges.Buster is heard acknowledging that his father has done “illegal...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
OK! Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#A Confession#Laundries#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Fox News#Fbi
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Video shows LAPD officers shoving "Full House" actress Jodie Sweetin to the ground during protest for abortion rights

During one of many protests for abortion rights over the weekend, actress Jodie Sweetin was seen on video being shoved to the ground by Los Angeles police officers. Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on "Full House," was leading a group of protesters away from the freeway when the incident occurred, a journalist who captured the moment said on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Hell Angels members face life sentences for murder, racketeering

SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
OK! Magazine

Private Investigator Accuses Brian Laundrie Of Lying About Gabby Petito's Death In Confession Notes

Newly released pages from Brian Laundrie's journal revealed his alleged role in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, but a private investigator is calling B.S. on the whole story. In his final confession, Laundrie claimed he only ended Petito's life as a "mercy killing" after she suffered a vaguely-described injury while they were out hiking. "I've seen and heard many confessions, including dying confessions, they are always guaranteed to be filled with half-truths and blame shifts," private investigator Jason K. Jensen reportedly said in an interview with The Sun. "Laundrie's is no exception.""He writes this farcical tale about her...
The Independent

LAPD officer killed during training was beaten during mob simulation, mother claims

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who died during training after suffering deadly neck injuries had been beaten by fellow officers during an exercise intended to “simulate a mob,” according to a wrongful-death claim filed by the officer’s mother against the city. Officer Houston Tipping, 32, suffered a spinal cord injury on 26 May at the police academy in Elysian Park in central LA. He died three days later. His funeral took place on Wednesday and was attended by LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti.Mother Shirley Huffman was also present but didn’t speak. She filed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

718K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy