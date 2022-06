Kris Jenner has won the #YouGotKrissed trend on TikTok this week as she joins in on the joke by announcing that she is running for president in 2024. The “krissed” trend has been fooling countless users of the app for the past few weeks and who would have thought that the OG Miss Jenner herself would be the one to fool us.

