Congress & Courts

Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade in seismic shift for abortion rights

By Melissa Quinn
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — The Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion, with a ruling that marks a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states,...

TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Trump-backed Rep. Mary Miller says at rally that overturning Roe v. Wade is a "victory for White life"; campaign says she misspoke

At a rally with former President Trump on Saturday, Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois applauded the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying it was a "historic victory for White life in the Supreme Court." Her campaign immediately responded, saying it was an error and she meant to say "a historic victory for right to life by the Supreme Court."
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Dr. Jill Biden on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: "This decision was so unjust"

In her first public comments on the issue since the Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion on Friday, first lady Dr. Jill Biden slammed the 6-3 decision by the justices to uphold a Mississippi ban and overturn Roe vs. Wade. "This decision was so unjust — and so devastating," she told CBS News in an interview in Madrid, where she is traveling for a NATO summit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Controversial Supreme Court terms nears an ends

The Supreme Court's term comes to an end this week after a number of controversial decisions, including overturning Roe v. Wade and rulings that expand gun rights and public school prayer. Several important cases are still on the docket. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Verge

The Supreme Court says it won’t consider rewriting defamation law... yet

The Supreme Court has turned down a request to revisit a decades-old libel ruling, despite a dissent from Justice Clarence Thomas. This morning, the court denied a petition to hear Coral Ridge Ministries Media v. Southern Poverty Law Center, in which an evangelical Christian ministry accused the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) of falsely designating it as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

Judge rejects requests to block controversial Florida law

TALLAHASSEE - A federal judge Monday rejected arguments by attorneys for teachers, a studen,t and a diversity consultant that he should block a controversial new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms and workplace training. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a 23-page order that largely denied a request for a preliminary injunction against the law, which is slated to take effect Friday. Walker, however, did not rule on an injunction request by a University of Central Florida professor, after ordering attorneys to file additional briefs. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) -...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Havana Syndrome: High-level national security officials stricken with unexplained illness on White House grounds

Since 2016, U.S. government officials overseas and their families have reported sudden, unexplained, brain injuries with symptoms of vertigo, confusion and memory loss. The CIA, FBI and State Department are investigating a theory that some of these officials were injured by an unseen weapon. Who might be targeting Americans and why are unknown. Incidents have been reported in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, but, as we first told you in February, our reporting has found senior national security officials who say they were stricken in Washington and on the grounds of the White House. The former officials you are about to meet are revealing their experiences for the first time. They were responsible for helping to manage threats to national security.
POTUS
CBS News

Former federal prosecutor explains Trump's legal risks after Jan. 6 hearings

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified at a House January 6 committee hearing and revealed new details about what was happening in the White House. Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the legal risks the former president could be facing.
POTUS

