Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has surprised many people early on in his NHL career, and one of the things he will never forget is getting drafted into the NHL. Seider went 6th overall in 2019, and many people did not agree with the selection. In fact, he was one of the most criticized players selected in the top ten. Seider reacted to a collection of the tweets in a video posted on the Red Wings Twitter page.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO