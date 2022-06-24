Mary Jane Harp

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMary Jane Harp, age 66, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2022, in Black River Falls. She was born June, 3, 1956 in Merrillan, Wisconsin,...

LeRoy Eugene Woychik

LeRoy Eugene Woychik, 100, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Roger Metz Manor in Winona surrounded by his loving family. LeRoy was born in Arcadia on January 12, 1922, to Albert Sr. and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. At age 16, he left home and moved to Milwaukee looking for work. He was drafted at age 18 into WWII and served from 1942 to 1946. He served in the 11th Armored Division Thunderbolts under General George Patton. There were times he was a chauffeur for General Patton, because he could translate languages. His Division liberated Mauthausen and Gusen Concentration Camps. He was also interviewed by a WWII author of the book, From Dust and Ashes by Tricia Goyer and endorsed the book. Shortly after returning from the war, he met his wife to whom he’d be married to for 73 years, Faith Ann Reedy, in Arcadia. They were married November 4, 1946, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Arcadia. He was a traveler at heart, and they took a six-week honeymoon. They traveled West to California and then on to Arizona, stopping along the way to see the sights and visit relatives.
WINONA, MN
Dorothy Margaret Rotering

Dorothy Margaret Rotering, 83, of Arcadia, was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active embroider and reader. She lived the majority of her life as a farm wife/mother and a cashier at Express Mart in Arcadia, WI. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards and being a volunteer of her religion in donating her time and talents to the Catholic Order of Foresters and the St. Anne’s Council of Catholic Women’s League. After multiple rounds of beating cancer with faith and determination, she finally found her way to her husband Bernard in heaven on June 25th, 2022.
ARCADIA, WI
Tyler Bue - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reports eight people and two dogs were rescued Saturday afternoon after their boat’s motor failed […]. Brian James Hensley, age 65, formerly of Tomah, passed away June 16, 2022 at his home in Pueblo West, CO. […]. Tyler...
SPARTA, WI
September Preliminary Hearing Scheduled For Accused Killer Of 10-Year-Old Girl

A September preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the accused killer of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters. An eighth-grade relative identified only by the initials C-P-B is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. The defense attorney has asked the judge to issue a gag order. Michael Cohen referred to a YouTube video containing drone video, photos, police communications, 9-1-1 calls, and information about the case. The teenage suspect is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a one-million-dollar cash bond.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Sparta Schools Superintendent Could Face Discipline After Investigation

The superintendent of the Sparta Area School District could face some form of discipline after the conclusion of an independent investigation. W-K-B-T/T-V reports Doctor Amy Van Deuren was found to have repeatedly violated the district’s anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies while creating a hostile work environment. The investigator found that Van Deuren engaged in harassing and threatening behavior. Some employees said they were concerned for their physical safety based on her actions and communications. The investigator says Van Deuren denied the allegations but the school board has placed her on administrative leave. An evidentiary hearing will be scheduled.
SPARTA, WI

