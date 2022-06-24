ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Democrats called ‘f***ing useless’ for singing ‘God Bless America’ by Capitol after Roe ruling

By Gustaf Kilander and Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

House Democrats sang God Bless America on the Capitol steps as the chants of protesters could be heard from the Supreme Court after the decision to strike down Roe v Wade was announced.

On Friday, the 1973 landmark ruling making abortion federally legal in the US was officially struck down. As the group of lawmakers gathered to bizarrely sing in response to this moment, critics quickly slammed them on Twitter for their stunt.

“It is almost comical how absolutely f***ing useless Democrats are at doing anything to stop the extremists bent on destroying people’s rights,” Noel Berry tweeted.

“Not the time for kumbaya, Dems,” Bloomberg columnist Tim O’Brien added.

“You performative f***s. This is fiddling while Rome burns and you are Nero,” another Twitter user said.

“Hey Siri, what songs did the leaders of the Weimar republic sing while Hitler was being sworn in as chancellor?” Oliver Willis wrote.

“WTAF are y’all doing stop this — no one wants to hear you sing. Please DO something,” Michelle Kinney wrote.

“Look I’ve really been trying to stay off Twitter today but to log on real quick and see Dems trying to Hamilton America back together truly makes me want to take a long walk into the sea,” Ann Marie Awad added.

“What are you gonna do, sing about it? Read poems? Send emails asking for money? Eat s**t you fraudulent relics,” another Twitter user said.

“I cannot believe this is real. I’m sorry but they are so stupid it hurts,” Chris Stedman added.

Twitter user Joshua Gale tweeted: “Leave it to Democratic leadership to bring a sing-along to a gunfight where Republicans are using Bazookas and Jet fuel to torch our rights.”

Ben Jones wrote that he was “constantly amazed by this group’s ability to hold legislative power, popular opinion on most domestic policies and still get run over by a handful of people only to respond like clockwork with performative bulls**t”.

“The difference between elected Democrats and elected Republicans is that Democrats fantasize about being the band that plays as the Titanic sinks and Republicans fantasize about being the iceberg,” account holder Velodus said.

Former Ohio State Senator and congressional candidate Nina Turner asked, “This is their solution?”

“Things that would not have happened had I been up in that mf’er. Nah. They need to get to work,” she added.

“One of the most useless political parties to ever exist,” YouTuber Carlos Maza tweeted about the Democrats.

“What the actual absolute soul-crushing f*** are Democrats doing?” Kaili Joy Gray added.

“Obviously there are a lot of important things that need to be done right but certainly near the top of the list is finding out precisely which psychopath came up with this,” Ashley Feinberg wrote.

The Supreme Court struck down constitutional rights to abortion in a landmark ruling that could lead to far-reaching and potentially life-threatening consequences for millions of Americans.

Six conservative justices, who now make up a majority on the nine-member court, have ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.

“With sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection – we dissent,” reads the dissenting opinion from Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens,” they wrote.

A decision from the nation’s high court on 24 June marks a stark reversal of abortion rights protections that could force women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected, ending 50 years of federal protections for abortion access and leaving it up to states to determine whether to ban the procedure – which will quickly become criminalised or effectively outlawed in roughly half the US.

The militant abortion rights organisation Jane ’s Revenge appeared to call for a “night of rage” ahead of the ruling.

A flyer signed with the group’s name circulating in Washington, DC stated, “THE NIGHT SCOTUS OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE HIT THE STREETS YOU SAID YOU’D RIOT.”

It continues, “TO OUR OPPRESSORS: IF ABORTIONS AREN’T SAFE, YOU’RE NOT EITHER.’ JANE’S REVENGE.”

Those threats may not be idle. Jane’s Revenge has taken responsibility for the firebombing of multiple anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers since a draft of the high court’s looming Roe v Wade opinion was leaked to Politico in May, claiming attacks in Madison , Wisconsin, Des Moines , Iowa, and other locations.

Very little is concretely known about the group, which operates a website and has spread its messages with graffiti and flyers, but has said that it is comprised of multiple other unidentified groups and does not have any known core members. Some have expressed scepticism that the group is in fact a left-wing militant organisation and postulated that it may instead be a right-wing organisation manoeuvering to turn people against the group’s goal of abortion rights for all.

A man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh ‘s home in Maryland earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California , remained in custody after his arraignment on one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice.

During the arraignment, he bowed his head and clasped his hands around his neck as he answered US Magistrate Judge Ajmel Quereshi’s questions. His public defender, Andrew Szekely, told the judge that he was satisfied his client was getting the medical care and unspecified medication that he needs while in custody.

Quereshi set a tentative trial date for 23 August.

A grand jury in Greenbelt, Maryland, indicted Roske on the charge last week. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Pro-life and pro-choice activists confronted each other outside the Supreme Court on Friday.

Protests were quickly planned all across the US, including in Los Angeles and New York City.

National campaign Bans Off Our Bodies encouraged people to join rallies at courthouses all over the country “to demand control over our bodies, our lives and our futures”.

Rise Up 4 Abortion organizer Annie Day said the group were starting to protest from 12pm on Friday at the courthouse in downtown LA and would march across the city in the evening.

“I’m deeply furious. It’s a gut punch,” Ms Day said, according to Bloomberg . “This decision must not stand. We’re going into the streets to fight for legal abortion on demand.”

“People should drop out of their jobs, cancel whatever they’re doing and go into the streets,” she added.

The Women’s March Foundation said they plan to congregate at City Hall in LA, wearing red, at 5pm.

“Women and our allies — who make up the majority of the country — will not stand idly by and watch our rights stripped from us without recourse,” Executive Director Emiliana Guereca said. “We will fight back. We will take to the streets in red to show the blood they have on their hands.”

Rallies were planned in New York City for Union Square and Washington Square.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath about Roe v Wade, should be impeached

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday for misleading senators over their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the New York congresswoman called for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.Supreme Court justices serve for life, but can be removed via the same impeachment procedures that the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Backlash after Republican congresswoman calls Roe v Wade repeal a ‘victory for white life’

A US congresswoman has called the overturn of Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising the former president Donald Trump for his role. Mary Miller, a Republican representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday where she shared the stage with the former president. “President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said on stage, drawing cheers from the crowd of Trump supporters. Her comments soon drew anger...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Worker arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani on back, calling him a ‘scumbag’ for Roe decision

Rudy Giuliani has said he was slapped on the back and called a "scumbag" by a shop worker over the Supreme Court's ruling overturning abortion rights in the US.The former New York City mayor and close aide to Donald Trump told The New York Post that he was berated by a grocery store worker on Staten Island on Sunday, while out campaigning for his son Andrew Giuliani to be governor of New York.CCTV footage showed a person in a mask walking up behind Mr Giuiliani and slapping him on the upper back, making him jump slightly, before appearing to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Far-right agitator crashes pro-choice protest, tells women they ‘need cooking lessons’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl interrupted a peaceful pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC on Friday night (24 June).Hours after the court announced that it was overturning the landmark abortion rights legislation Roe v Wade, Wohl and fellow right-wing agitator Jack Burkman arrived at the protest with megaphones.“The protest is over, it’s time to go home,” Wohl repeatedly told women.After circling protesters a number of times, he told The Independent that the women there “need cooking lessons”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US prepares for potential end of Roe v Wade - liveWhen will there be a Roe v Wade decision?Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce anti-abortion laws
PROTESTS
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Pope hails families, blasts 'culture of waste' after Roe

Pope Francis celebrated families Saturday and urged them to shun “selfish” decisions that are indifferent to life as he closed out a big Vatican rally a day after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion.Francis didn’t refer to the ruling or explicitly mention abortion in his homily. But he used the buzzwords he has throughout his papacy about the need to defend families and to condemn a “culture of waste” that he believes is behind the societal acceptance of abortion.“Let us not allow the family to be poisoned by the toxins of selfishness, individualism, today's culture of...
RELIGION
The Independent

AOC questions legitimacy of Supreme Court and calls Biden ‘historically weak’ on abortion

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has questioned the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and challenged president Joe Biden to “step up” on abortion rights. Ms Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday forensically laid out, in a Twitter thread, many of the problems she had with Supreme Court judges, calling for Democrats to outline a clearer and more instructional plan for voters on how to codify Roe v Wade – less than 24 hours after the nation’s highest court reversed its 1973 ruling, leaving it up to states to now legislate on abortion.“Election or not, the Supreme Court has a legitimacy crisis...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: ‘Shocked’ Kamala Harris is heavy on outrage over Roe reversal – but light on solutions

In her first interview since the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v Wade, thus overruling the constitutional right to an abortion, Vice President Kamala Harris was heavy on outrage but light on detailed remedies. Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash that she first got the news while en route to Illinois to speak about maternal health policy. The VP’s personal reaction was what was to be expected: She was prepared for the decision but still shocked when it became official. She reflected as a step-mother, godmother, and aunt, and as a former prosecutor of crimes against women and children. She reiterated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Full House star Jodie Sweetin shares update after being shoved to ground by police at abortion rights protest

Full House actor Jodie Sweetin is “OK” after being shoved to the ground by police during an abortion rights protest in Los Angeles on Saturday (25 June).Video footage posted on social media appeared to show members of the Los Angeles Police Department roughly pushing, throwing, and hitting protesters with their hands and batons.Sweetin, 40, was shown being shoved to the ground in a video shared by freelance photojournalist Mike Ade. She then got up and steadied herself, before protesters began to chant “no justice, no peace”.A representative for the actor has since told The Hollywood Reporter that Sweetin is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party's gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The previously unreported number reflects a phenomenon that is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden replaced former President...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

