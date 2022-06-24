ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Some Downtown Tulsa Streets Closed For Welltown Brewery’s Boulder Dash

By Cal Day
 3 days ago

Some downtown Tulsa streets are closed as organizers prepare for the next Boulder Dash at Welltown Brewing on Saturday.

Organizers describe the event as a real life version of 'Mario Kart' as several competitors will race down the Boulder Avenue bridge and through some ramps in front of the brewery. 64 people are taking part in the tricycle race.

It is going to be hot for the event, but organizers say misters will be on site, spots for shade and areas to hydrate.

Boulder is closed from 1st Street to Archer as crews get ready for the event. This is the third year of Boulder Dash, and organizers are happy to bring the community together once again.

"Think backyard, big wheels, and that’s basically where it ends, we like bringing the childhood back into downtown Tulsa and back into people’s lives," said Jeremy Diamond, the owner of Welltown Brewing.

Admission is free to the event. Gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the races get underway at noon.

