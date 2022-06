Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will join other city leaders on Friday to celebrate the addition of 113 new LED streetlights along North Peoria Avenue.

The new additions are part of the Vision Tulsa Peoria Enhancements project.

A news conference will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at McLain High School near the new streetlights.

City leaders will also update the public on what's next for the project.