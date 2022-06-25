ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Ecuador's leader warns of coup over Indigenous protests

By MARTIN BERNETTI, Santiago PIEDRA SILVA, Paz PIZARRO
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NLoC_0gLBCTYM00
Most of the protesters, some 10,000, are concentrated in Quito /AFP

Violent clashes between Indigenous protesters and police broke out for a second straight day in Ecuador's capital on Friday, as the country's president accused demonstrators of attempting a coup.

Nearly two weeks into protests that have left six people dead and dozens injured, thousands of demonstrators angry at rising fuel prices threw rocks and Molotov cocktails and shot off fireworks near the congress building in Quito.

Security forces repelled protesters with tear gas, and clashes eventually stopped late in the evening, according to AFP reporters on the scene.

"The real intention of these violent people is to stage a coup," President Guillermo Lasso said in a speech earlier Friday in which he again offered dialogue to end the protests.

An estimated 14,000 protesters are taking part in a nationwide show of discontent against rising hardship in an economy dealt a serious blow by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the ire is concentrated in the capital Quito, where some 10,000 people, most from other parts of the country, have gathered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNcZv_0gLBCTYM00
Six of Ecuador's 24 provinces are under a state of emergency /AFP

Both sides accused each other of intransigence on Friday, as the protests entered their 12th day.

"They have unmasked themselves. They don't want to negotiate. They don't want to come to an agreement... They don't want peace. Until now, the only thing they have demonstrated is that they want violence," minister of government Francisco Jimenez told broadcaster FM Mundo.

Six of the country's 24 provinces are under a state of emergency and a night-time curfew is in place in Quito.

Protesters are demanding a cut in already subsidized fuel prices, which have risen sharply in recent months, as well as jobs, food price controls, and more public spending on healthcare and education.

- Poorest 'suffer the most' -

But the action has been costly, with losses of some $50 million per day to the economy, and production of fuel -- Ecuador's biggest export -- halved, according to the energy ministry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lolE4_0gLBCTYM00
Conaie is credited with bringing down three presidents between 1997 and 2005 /AFP

On Thursday, protesters won a limited concession from President Guillermo Lasso who granted them access, "for the sake of dialogue and peace," to a cultural center emblematic of the Indigenous struggle that had been commandeered by police.

Hours later, however, a group of protesters headed for Congress, where police fired tear gas in response to a barrage of rocks, fireworks and Molotov cocktails.

Three people died in confrontations on Thursday, bringing the toll to six since the movement started on June 13 on the initiative of the powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie).

Conaie leader Leonidas Iza told AFP the revolt would continue "until we have results. We can no longer hold back the anger of the people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4ELU_0gLBCTYM00
Protests in Ecuador /AFP

People were desperate, said Iza.

"We expected the president to answer the central questions of the crisis, the poverty our people are experiencing. The economic question is one of despair, which is why we are here," he said.

"There is a lot of poverty, the increase in the price of fuel has increased all the prices, and we, the poorest, are the ones who suffer the most."

Conaie is credited with bringing down three presidents between 1997 and 2005.

Its most recent mobilization has brought Quito to a standstill, and many shop owners and workers in the capital do not look kindly on what they see as an invasion, flying white anti-protest flags.

"The class struggle has deepened," said Iza in response.

No talks have been scheduled between the government and Conaie.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Price Controls#Protest#Ecuador#Indigenous
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy