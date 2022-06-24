ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder Housing and Human Services seeks applicants to advisory committees

By Talia Trashor Hart
Colorado Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder’s Department of Housing and Human Services is in search of applicants to serve on four advisory committees that work to provide recommendations on funding causes such as affordable housing and food security. The...

www.coloradodaily.com

Colorado Daily

2022 Community Trust Grant opens applications to local nonprofit organizations this summer

The Community Trust is a grantmaking fund created by the Community Foundation Boulder County to help local nonprofit organizations continue to provide Boulder residents with the resources, activities and services they need. “We provide funding and create connections between community-minded nonprofits and the resources they need. Together, we’re a community...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder hosting first of three climate conversations on Wednesday

Boulder on Wednesday will host the first of three virtual information sessions related to its climate action work. The climate conversation series is meant to broaden the community’s understanding of the risks climate change poses to Boulder and to connect the community with information and resources, according to a city news release.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Commentary: Marta Loachamin: County Commissioner candidate Elaina Shively gets results

I hope you will join me in supporting Elaina Shively for Boulder County Commissioner. As an elected official who knows this job and has been working at the courthouse, virtually, in a pandemic, during the Marshall Fire and prepping for another budget season and distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funding — I have a direct insight into what our 2,300 employees need and what projects will need support from our leadership team.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder opts against 2022 e-bike incentive pilot program

Boulder won’t begin an e-bike rebate program this year. However, the concept is likely to come up again in 2023 when the city can apply for some of the $12 million being distributed by the state for e-bike incentive programs across Colorado. City Council members on June 21 were...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Peter Mayer: Keep Boulder odd and keep partisan politics out of city politics

Our brand-new Boulder City Council majority has been in office less than one year and already wants to dramatically change Boulder for the worse and grab more power at the same time. This majority of self-proclaimed “progressives” has yet to hold an in-person meeting with the public, but they seem perfectly comfortable tinkering with the basic political infrastructure that has helped make Boulder one of the best places to live in the world — our odd-year election cycle.
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

Denver HOA residents now have more protections

Homeowners associations have long had power to evict homeowners in Colorado: When fines and late fees for bad lawns and improperly parked cars rack up, the HOA comes to collect. While this sort of thing has happened for years, HOAs brought residents to court in record numbers earlier this year....
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Vote for Pam Anderson; Sierra Club endorses Stolzmann; informed consent for parents; consider who voted on gun laws

Joel McCormack: Election: Anderson is a good Secretary of State choice. If you are registered Republican or unaffiliated, you can vote in the Republican primary, and vote for candidates who have repudiated Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud. As the Jan. 6 hearings have made clear, the Trump campaign...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Residents gather to condemn U.S. Supreme Court’s decision

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, more than 100 people gathered in downtown Longmont along Main Street and 6th Avenue to protest. In addition to carrying a sign that said, “Nobody should be forced to go through this,” Elsa Frey also was carrying her 40-week-old unborn baby at Friday’s event.
LONGMONT, CO
Colorado Daily

Organic India opening café, community gathering space

Organic India USA, the Boulder-based American subsidiary of an Indian tea and herbal supplement company, is opening a Boulder brick-and-mortar space to serve as a café, teahouse and community gathering space. Organic India Café is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at 1795 Pearl St. The stateside outpost of...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

CU Regents approves $2.1B budget for University of Colorado Boulder

The $2.1 billion University of Colorado Boulder budget approved unanimously Friday by the CU Regents includes a tuition and fee increase for some students and a pay increase for some staff. The Boulder-specific budget is part of the larger $5.5 billion systemwide budget finalized Friday after a presentation from university...
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Lafayette adopts new gun laws

New gun laws in Lafayette will go into effect on Friday, July 1. The ordinances were passed as part of a concerted effort among some municipalities in Boulder County to enact similar rules within their limits.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder’s NCAR Road closed July 4 for wildfire risk

The road to the NCAR Mesa Lab, along with the parking lot and trail access, will close to the public at 4 p.m. Monday, July 4. According to a release from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which hosts the lab, the closure, which includes vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, is intended to reduce wildfire risk in the area on the holiday.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

1,500 abortion rights protesters take to the streets in Fort Collins

As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/

