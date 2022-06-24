Boulder Housing and Human Services seeks applicants to advisory committees
By Talia Trashor Hart
Colorado Daily
3 days ago
Boulder’s Department of Housing and Human Services is in search of applicants to serve on four advisory committees that work to provide recommendations on funding causes such as affordable housing and food security. The...
The Community Trust is a grantmaking fund created by the Community Foundation Boulder County to help local nonprofit organizations continue to provide Boulder residents with the resources, activities and services they need. “We provide funding and create connections between community-minded nonprofits and the resources they need. Together, we’re a community...
Boulder on Wednesday will host the first of three virtual information sessions related to its climate action work. The climate conversation series is meant to broaden the community’s understanding of the risks climate change poses to Boulder and to connect the community with information and resources, according to a city news release.
I hope you will join me in supporting Elaina Shively for Boulder County Commissioner. As an elected official who knows this job and has been working at the courthouse, virtually, in a pandemic, during the Marshall Fire and prepping for another budget season and distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funding — I have a direct insight into what our 2,300 employees need and what projects will need support from our leadership team.
Boulder won’t begin an e-bike rebate program this year. However, the concept is likely to come up again in 2023 when the city can apply for some of the $12 million being distributed by the state for e-bike incentive programs across Colorado. City Council members on June 21 were...
Our brand-new Boulder City Council majority has been in office less than one year and already wants to dramatically change Boulder for the worse and grab more power at the same time. This majority of self-proclaimed “progressives” has yet to hold an in-person meeting with the public, but they seem perfectly comfortable tinkering with the basic political infrastructure that has helped make Boulder one of the best places to live in the world — our odd-year election cycle.
AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman recently slammed travel spending by Aurora City Council progressives as gratuitous — but travel receipts obtained by The Sentinel paint a more nuanced picture of city-funded travel, which all but two councilors engaged in last year. Coffman is poised to ask city lawmakers to...
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 24, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners canceled a plan to spend over $206,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money on 17 temporary shelters and a 400-square-foot services center from Pallet after a chaotic town hall on homelessness.
Homeowners associations have long had power to evict homeowners in Colorado: When fines and late fees for bad lawns and improperly parked cars rack up, the HOA comes to collect. While this sort of thing has happened for years, HOAs brought residents to court in record numbers earlier this year....
Joel McCormack: Election: Anderson is a good Secretary of State choice. If you are registered Republican or unaffiliated, you can vote in the Republican primary, and vote for candidates who have repudiated Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud. As the Jan. 6 hearings have made clear, the Trump campaign...
About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
It’s been nearly five decades since Mitch Stahl first advocated for abortion rights. On Saturday morning, she marched again. In Stahl’s view, collective action is one of the main ways to impact causes she cares about and to stay aware and informed. “We can’t do a lot, but...
After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, more than 100 people gathered in downtown Longmont along Main Street and 6th Avenue to protest. In addition to carrying a sign that said, “Nobody should be forced to go through this,” Elsa Frey also was carrying her 40-week-old unborn baby at Friday’s event.
Organic India USA, the Boulder-based American subsidiary of an Indian tea and herbal supplement company, is opening a Boulder brick-and-mortar space to serve as a café, teahouse and community gathering space. Organic India Café is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at 1795 Pearl St. The stateside outpost of...
The $2.1 billion University of Colorado Boulder budget approved unanimously Friday by the CU Regents includes a tuition and fee increase for some students and a pay increase for some staff. The Boulder-specific budget is part of the larger $5.5 billion systemwide budget finalized Friday after a presentation from university...
New gun laws in Lafayette will go into effect on Friday, July 1. The ordinances were passed as part of a concerted effort among some municipalities in Boulder County to enact similar rules within their limits.
The road to the NCAR Mesa Lab, along with the parking lot and trail access, will close to the public at 4 p.m. Monday, July 4. According to a release from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which hosts the lab, the closure, which includes vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, is intended to reduce wildfire risk in the area on the holiday.
According to Xcel Energy, nearly 10,000 people are without power in downtown Denver right now. We’ve reached out to Xcel to learn more and will update this story when we hear back. The Xcel outage map shows power is being restored through the evening. An Xcel spokesperson said the...
As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
COLORADO, USA — The phone at the Boulder Abortion Clinic was ringing non-stop on Friday with calls from journalists looking to speak with Dr. Warren Hern, a medical provider who has been performing abortions since the moment Roe v. Wade passed. "I'm annoyed by the fact that I'm 84,"...
After roughly a decade of enjoying the legalization of recreational marijuana and collecting record numbers of revenue from tax dollars, the state of Colorado still has one extremely notable city holding out on legalizing recreational weed and that, of course, is Colorado Springs. At a population of over 471,000, Colorado...
