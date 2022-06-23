ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

Teen injured in parking lot incident

By Editorial Team
midislandtimes.com
 3 days ago

A Bethpage teenager was injured after falling from the rear truck bed of a pickup truck in a parking lot on Wednesday,...

www.midislandtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Long Island woman in alleged DWI crash with kids in car: cops

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman is facing multiple counts of DWI after crashing into a parked tow truck with two young children in her car, according to police. Sheila Jadick, 31, was driving a 2010 Mercedes-Benz near Babylon Turnpike and Cumberland Avenue in Roosevelt around 9:25 p.m. Sunday when she slammed into […]
ROOSEVELT, NY
longisland.com

Mom Arrested for DWI with 2 of Her Kids in the Car

The Nassau County Police Department reports a DWI – Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred at 10:06pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Roosevelt. According to Police, Officers responded to an accident that occurred at 9:25pm on Babylon Turnpike and Cumberland Avenue where a 2010 Mercedes Benz with a California registration collided into a parked unoccupied tow truck. Upon arrival, Officers observed a female adult holding a female, 4, who was bleeding from a laceration on the forehead and a male, 3, standing with her who did not have any visible signs of injury. Subsequent to the investigation, the female driver, Sheila Jadick, 31, of 1299 Corporate Drive Westbury was taken into custody at 10:06 pm and transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. A Nassau County Medic transported the children to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries; they were released into the custody of a family member.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

One Seriously Injured In Crash On Westbury Roadway

One person was seriously injured in a crash involving an SUV and a scooter on a busy Long Island roadway. It happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26 in Westbury. A 2020 Nissan SUV, operated by a 23-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on Old Country Road when it struck the electric scooter operated by a 75-year-old-man that was traveling northbound on Post Avenue, Nassau County Police said.
WESTBURY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethpage, NY
Bethpage, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nassau County Police
CBS New York

Belt Parkway reopens in Queens after drivers suspected of racing crashed

NEW YORK -- Five people are hospitalized Monday after four cars crashed on the Belt Parkway overnight.All westbound lanes of the parkway near Kennedy Airport were closed. The lanes have since reopened, CBS2's John Dias reported. The crash happened near Exit 17 at around 1:30 a.m. Police believe the drivers of a BMW and an Infinity were speeding and possibly racing when they struck two other cars. One of the cars caught fire. A man who was one of the drivers suspected of speeding was in critical condition, police said. Two women, each in their 20s, have serious injuries.The women were not believed to...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Queens man fatally shot in neck, stomach inside car: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11)– A man was fatally shot in the neck and stomach inside a parked car in Queens Friday, authorities said Sunday. Police found the 31-year-old victim after responding to a shooting incident near 129th Street and Sutter Avenue in South Ozone Park at around 3:46 p.m., officials said. EMS took the man […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Woman Run Over Amid NYC Couple Fight Around Moving Car: Police

A heated, alcohol-fueled dispute between a couple involving a moving vehicle almost turned deadly in a Brooklyn neighborhood Friday evening, city officials said. The 34-year-old driver got into an argument with a 41-year-old standing outside of the car in Sheepshead Bay around 6:15 p.m, police said. The passenger door was open and the woman held onto it as the driver initially pulled away slowly, cops said.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

1 killed, 4 injured when car fleeing police hits pedestrians in Brooklyn: NYPD

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The driver of a car in Brooklyn hit multiple pedestrians while attempting to evade police, killing a grandmother and injuring four others Saturday evening, NYPD officials said. The incident began around 7:10 p.m. when NYPD officers in Bed-Stuy attempted to pull over the suspect car after observing mismatched plates on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Bergenfield Driver, 92, Dies After Being T-Boned In Teaneck

A 92-year-old Bergenfield driver was killed when his SUV was t-boned Saturday afternoon in Teaneck, authorities said. The victim was turning onto Windsor Road from Briarcliff Road outside Windsor Park when a Maserati slammed into his vehicle shortly before 2 p.m., they said. Responding officers conducted CPR, which was picked...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
longisland.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man last night. Kevin Majanosaravia was driving a 1993 Honda Civic southbound on Yaphank Middle Island Road, when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree near Island Bay Avenue at 11:57 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

2 runaway teens from Queens treatment center call home

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who ran away from a Ridgewood treatment center with five other residents last week said he called home “because they hadn’t eaten in five days.” Tiffany Johnson said her son and the only girl among the group asked to be picked up on Kent Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy