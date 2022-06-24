Oklahoma State Offers Cascia Hall Safety Cooper Lai

STILLWATER – First let’s start with the Oklahoma State commitments in their 2023 recruiting class. So far, the Cowboys have 10 pledges in the 2023 recruiting class that will first be able to make their commitments official on Dec. 15, which is the early signing date on the NCAA Recruiting Calendar. In the 10 verbal commitments as of June 26, only four are from the State of Texas. That is headlined by a prospect that is being pursued by rival Texas. Dallas South Oak Cliff edge rushing defensive end Billy Walton (6-3, 215) is ranked 58th by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in their Texas Top 100 prospects for 2023. Walton, who committed to Oklahoma State in April is on the inside cover of the magazine with several coached including head coach Jason Todd and several of his Golden Bear teammates.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO