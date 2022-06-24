ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State Offers Cascia Hall Safety Cooper Lai

By Zachary Lancaster
pokesreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER – Oklahoma State has became the first FBS program to extend an offer to in-state 2023 defensive back, Cooper Lai. This offer comes just a few weeks after Lai participated in an Oklahoma State prospect camp,...

pokesreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Makes the Cut for 2023 Top-100 OT Zalance Heard

STILLWATER – We’re officially into college football’s summer recruiting dead period, which means no official or unofficial visits, no off-campus recruiting or phone calls. However, a piece of OSU recruiting news snuck past me a few days ago. Oklahoma State made the cut to land 2023 four-star...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Makes the Cut for 2023 Forward Isaiah Manning

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has made the cut for 2023 three-star forward, Isaiah Manning. Along with Oklahoma State, Manning included Columbia, Harvard, Kansas State, TCU and Xavier. “Oklahoma State is at the top of my list because I feel like they have the best coaching staff in all of...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Report: Oklahoma State Set to Host 2023 Top-25 Prospect

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is set to host another official visitor, this time of the seven-foot variety. According to a report from Andrew Slater of The Athletic, Mike Boynton and Co. will be hosting top-25 center, Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso., June 29-July 1. Kingsley is a 7-0, 200-pound center out...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Offers 2023 Top-150 Prospect Ashton Hardaway

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is still on the hunt to land its first prospect in the 2023 class, so offers are still being extended by Mike Boynton and Co. The latest offer went to Ashton Hardaway, a wing out of Duncanville (TX) High School. Hardaway is 6-7, 195-pounds and...
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
pokesreport.com

Five-Year Recruiting Review for Oklahoma State Football

STILLWATER – The new Dave Canpbell’s Texas Football arrived at my mailbox on Thursday and as always it is packed with good stuff that I’ll be soaking up over the rest of the summer. In their recruiting section upfront, besides the Super Teams and top prospects for this recruiting class and some early risers for the classes of 2024 and 2025, they had done a five-year recruiting review for all of the Division I schools in Texas.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Many Oklahoma State Prospects Show Up on Texas Football Lists

STILLWATER – First let’s start with the Oklahoma State commitments in their 2023 recruiting class. So far, the Cowboys have 10 pledges in the 2023 recruiting class that will first be able to make their commitments official on Dec. 15, which is the early signing date on the NCAA Recruiting Calendar. In the 10 verbal commitments as of June 26, only four are from the State of Texas. That is headlined by a prospect that is being pursued by rival Texas. Dallas South Oak Cliff edge rushing defensive end Billy Walton (6-3, 215) is ranked 58th by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in their Texas Top 100 prospects for 2023. Walton, who committed to Oklahoma State in April is on the inside cover of the magazine with several coached including head coach Jason Todd and several of his Golden Bear teammates.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
kolomkobir.com

Perryman Ranch gave rise to Tulsa | Tulsa World Magazine

Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
TULSA, OK
Emporia gazette.com

Turnpike body identified as former pro wrestler

An autopsy is planned on a former pro wrestler who was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Jacob Coffey, 39, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma was found Friday afternoon, June 17 about six miles north of the Admire exit. A woman who...
LYON COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Landon Curd Takes City Crown

The City Championship in Bartlesville golf is staying in the family. The Jim Curd Sr. Dink’s Pitt BBQ City Golf Championship went to Landon Curd on Sunday evening at Hillcrest Country Club. Curd separated himself from the pack with a second-round 73 to win the tournament for the first...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
K. Revs

Opinion: White Profit from Black Trauma in Tulsa, OK

Before we go any further, I want to make something abundantly clear. Black history absolutely should be recognized, acknowledged, and discussed by other races. As should the history of any race of people. This article is not about gatekeeping Black tragedy. It’s about the insensitivity of profiting from it.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Fbs#Commandos
yukonprogressnews.com

Severe Storme Warning!

A Yukon High School graduate has risen quickly to become a well-respected broadcast journalist and familiar face on local newscasts. Just 25, Storme Jones has taken the Oklahoma City television news market by storm as he chases stories – wherever they lead him and his viewers. “I have been...
YUKON, OK
ocolly.com

Stillwater’s Boomer Blast kicks off Fourth of July weekend

One of the biggest Stillwater celebrations of the year is happening July 1. Boomer Blast Celebration and Fireworks Show is not a festivity to miss. This year’s Independence Day celebration will include an entire day at Boomer Lake with everything from area vendors to food trucks to a huge fireworks display beginning at dark.
STILLWATER, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for June 27 - July 1: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. The Imaginaries are from Norman and Verden. Find more of their music at imaginariesband.com. Tuesday, June 28. Bartees Strange is from Mustang. Find more of their music at barteesstrange.com. Wednesday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
readfrontier.org

We fact-checked GOP hopefuls for state superintendent

Republican hopefuls for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction debated on education policy on Wednesday at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9 in Oklahoma City. Watch the full event here. We used public records, interviews and other sources to fact-check some of the candidates’ claims from the debate.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Get prepared to vote tomorrow in Oklahoma

Voting precinct boundaries and polling stations may have changed. Many Tulsa County residents might find different information on newly distributed voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — even if they haven’t moved in the past decade.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma ranks No. 6 for lowest vehicle price inflation

ISeeCars ranked Oklahoma in the Top 10 States for lowest used vehicle price inflation for April 2022. Average used car price increases by state (April 2022) iSeeCars analyzed over 1.5 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in April 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the price as well as a dollar difference.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy