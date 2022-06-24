ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dressing in a way that makes you feel empowered': Fearne Cotton looks incredible as she showcases her new clothing collaboration with fashion label Nobody's Child

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Fearne Cotton seemed in high spirits on Friday as she posed up a storm showcasing her new clothing collaboration with Nobody's Child.

The Happy Place podcaster, 40, looked incredible while modeling a variety of floral numbers from the line.

The TV presenter cut a stylish figure as she sat in a floral jumpsuit and was also seen twirling in a blue V-neck mini dress which featured puff sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQLFY_0gL8yqTL00
Exciting: Fearne Cotton seemed in high spirits on Friday as she posed up a storm showcasing her new clothing collaboration with Nobody's Child

Fearne's eclectic, retro style with a rock star edge is clearly visible in the chic dresses which burst with colour and prints.

In another snap, the former Radio 1 DJ stood out from the crowd in an eye catching pink midi dress which featured button detailing on the bust.

She styled her blonde tresses in loose waves as they cascaded past her shoulders as she teamed the look with white trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IioE_0gL8yqTL00
Looking good: The Happy Place podcaster, 40, cut a stylish figure in as she was seen twirling in a blue V-neck mini dress which featured puff sleeves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYuNF_0gL8yqTL00
Chic: The TV presenter looked incredible while modeling a variety of floral and patterned numbers from the line

Wearing another one of the summery looks Fearne appeared over her shoulder in a white backless frock as her blonde locks blew in the wind.

Fearne explained that she hopes everyone wearing the fun vibrant clothes 'feels good' as well as 'looks good'.

She said: 'For me, fashion is as much about clothes that make you feel good as ones that make you look good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnjJZ_0gL8yqTL00
Glam: In another snap, the former Radio 1 DJ stood out from the crowd in an eye catching pink midi dress which featured button detailing on the bust
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL7v0_0gL8yqTL00
High spirits: Fearne modelled a variety of different colours including a glamorous orange dress which featured buttons running up the front
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BBJb_0gL8yqTL00
Floral: She styled her blonde tresses in loose waves as they cascaded past her shoulders as she teamed the look with white trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmgnB_0gL8yqTL00
Amazing: Fearne explained that she hopes everyone wearing the fun vibrant clothes 'feels good' as well as 'looks good'

'That's why I'm proud to have partnered with Nobody's Child, a brand that shares my views on responsible fashion.

'Together, we've created a collection that is all about having fun with your clothes and dressing in a way that makes you feel empowered'.

The collection is crafted using eco-friendly fabrics are notably organic with prices starting at just £35.

Jody Plows, Nobody's Child CEO, said: 'It's important to us that we partner with consciously minded individuals and businesses across all that we do at an affordable price point.

'So, for our first-ever brand partnership, we knew that Fearne and Happy Place was a dream pairing.

'Sartorially, Fearne’s fashion choices are effortless and weave a little edge into each look while emulating the Nobody’s Child aesthetic perfectly.'

The collection will be available online and at their Carnaby Street pop up and in M&S stores from the 24th June 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvVJu_0gL8yqTL00
Posing up a storm: The collection is crafted using eco-friendly fabrics are notably organic with prices starting at just £35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idqim_0gL8yqTL00
Beaming: At the launch event earlier this week, Fearne opted for a patterned green and white frock as she braided her blonde locks to one side. 

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE




Comments / 0

